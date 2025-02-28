Summary Android 16 Beta 2.1 focuses on fixing critical bugs, including unexpected reboots, choppy animations, and issues with Doze Mode, resulting in a more reliable Pixel experience.

Android 16 Beta 2.1 is here, and it's bringing some much-needed stability to Pixel devices. If you've been dealing with unexpected reboots or choppy animations, this update should address those issues.

Doze Mode Fixed: One of the most significant fixes in this update addresses an issue that prevented devices from entering Doze Mode. For those unaware, Doze Mode is a power-saving feature that helps extend battery life when your phone is idle. If you've noticed your battery draining faster than usual, this fix should help.

Smoother Animations: Another annoying bug squashed in Beta 2.1 is the choppy animations you might have seen when setting live wallpapers. Your Pixel should now handle those dynamic backgrounds more easily.

No More Unexpected Reboots (Hopefully): Perhaps the most disruptive bug fixed in this update is the random reboots. Nobody likes their phone crashing unexpectedly, and this patch should put an end to those frustrating interruptions.

More Stability and Performance Improvements: Beyond the major fixes, the update also includes a slew of other improvements aimed at boosting system stability, connectivity, and overall performance. While these might be less noticeable individually, they contribute to a smoother and more reliable user experience.

Android 16 Features

Android 16 Beta 2 previously started rolling out on February 13th. Google labeled it an "Incremental Beta-quality release," which means it's more refined but still a work in progress. If you're into mobile photography, there’s plenty to like. The update brings improvements for pro camera users, including hybrid auto-exposure, finer control over color temperature and tint, and easier motion photo capture. Plus, you can now save UltraHDR images in the HEIC format.

Your TV experience is also getting a boost in Android 16, with new standardized APIs for accessing audio and picture profiles, as well as hardware settings. There are also smaller but useful tweaks, like the ability to customize your measurement system according to regional preferences.

For developers, creating live wallpapers is now easier, and resource-intensive apps can get estimates of available CPU and GPU resources. This should lead to smoother and more efficient apps in the future.

The Android 16 Beta 2.1 update (BP22.250124.010) includes the February 2025 security patch. It's rolling out now for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The OTA is a relatively small 11.60 MB on the Pixel 9, so it shouldn't take long to download and install. Make sure you're enrolled in the Android Beta program if you're interested in getting these updates. Just head to your phone's settings, tap "System," then "System update," and check for updates. While the beta releases are generally more stable than the Developer Previews, we still don't recommend using them on your daily driver phone.

