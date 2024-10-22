When a new software update is released, it's always wise to wait a few days to see if other people have problems on their devices. If you happen to own a Pixel 6, you might want to hold off from grabbing Android 15, at least for now.

Multiple users on Reddit have reported their Pixel 6 phones suddenly dying after installing the Android 15 update. In at least two cases, the issue occurred after enabling the new "Private Space" feature, which allows users to create a separate, secure profile on their device. Affected users describe their phones as "completely dead," with no response to typical troubleshooting methods like button combinations or connecting to a computer.

While initial reports suggested a potential link between the issue and user profiles, subsequent reports indicate that devices are breaking randomly even without using Private Space. Our sister site Android Police has reached out to Google about these issues, but we don't have any updates so far.

This isn't the first time the Pixel 6 series has faced problems following an Android update. Last year's Android 14 update caused storage access issues for some users, and earlier this year, factory resets led to unresponsive devices. However, the current issue with Android 15 appears to be far more severe. It's not clear if the issue affects everyone, but given how many people have complained thus far, if you happen to have a Pixel 6, the wiser choice is probably to hold off on installing the Android 15 update until Google provides an official response and solution.

The issue seems to be specifically affecting Pixel 6 devices, though other Pixel models, including the Pixel 8 Pro, have also experienced problems with the new update, such as issues with the back gesture navigation. Hopefully, all of these issues will be polished promptly through subsequent bug-fixing upgrades.

Source: Reddit via Android Police