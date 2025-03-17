Buying a new car can be exciting, but the reality of those monthly payments is a different story. Few people can walk into a dealership and pay cash, irrespective of whether they're eyeing a RAV4 or a CLA.

Instead, purchasing a car means figuring out how much you can afford to pay each month. Even with a well-planned budget and reasonable car payment, there's no guarantee it won't eventually become a financial strain—something that's increasingly happening to a growing number of Americans.

Refinancing a car loan to lower payments is an option for some, but not everyone can take advantage of it. According to data from Fitch Ratings, highlighted by CarScoops, the number of Americans falling behind on their car payments is at its highest in 30 years.

More than 6 percent of subprime borrowers are at least 60 days overdue, and 3 percent are more than 90 days behind. This trend signals trouble for both the economy and the auto industry.