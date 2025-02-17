For many, range anxiety is still a stumbling block to EV adoption, even though tech has come on leaps and bounds in recent years. Generally speaking, EVs have performance on tap, but its their range that lets them down—that was until one particular luxury EV sedan came along.

When EVs came to market over a decade ago, the earliest models couldn't travel more than 90 miles without visiting the charging station. Recently that's changed, and now there's an EV capable of traveling more than 500 miles on a full charge.

This EV feels a little more mature than the rest. Despite being the first car from a completely new automaker, it stands out for its superior driving range on a single charge, not to mention its blistering performance. But don't just take our word for it—read on to find out more.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from the Lucid Motors website and other authoritative sources, including Consumer Reports, Edmunds, J.D. Power, and Kelley Blue Book.

Related The German EV With the Longest Driving Range in 2025 This German EV leads 2025 with the longest driving range, combining luxury, performance, and efficiency for an unbeatable electric driving experience.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring Has The Longest Range Of Any American EV