If you're on the hunt for a used American car, we've done the legwork and have handpicked 10 vehicles that offer a balance of reliability, performance, and value. From efficient hybrids to powerful pickups and luxury SUVs, these 10 models stand out for their quality and versatility.

Whether you're after an efficient daily driver, a family-friendly SUV, or a high-performance sports car, the models featured represent some of the best options available. Each vehicle offers a unique combination of features, from modern technology to impressive performance capabilities, making it a stand-out choice for used car buyers.

We've included something for every type of driver. From new models to proven favorites, these cars not only provide excellent value, but also the reliability that American automakers are known for.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including Consumer Reports, Edmunds, J.D. Power, and Kelley Blue Book. This list has been ranked based on average used price from lowest to highest.

Related 10 New Cars That Were Clearly Inspired By Concept Cars Of The Past Blending futuristic design with retro-inspired features, here are 10 new cars that pay homage to iconic concept cars from years gone by.

10 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Average Used Price: $18,951–$23,329

Chevrolet

The Chevy Trailblazer is a compact, budget-friendly SUV that offers a blend of modern technology, good fuel efficiency, and a spacious interior. Available with all-wheel drive, it's well-suited to varying driving conditions, while its advanced safety features and infotainment system enhance convenience.

Trailblazer LS Performance Specifications

Engine 1.2-liter turbocharged inline-3 Transmission CVT automatic Horsepower 137 hp Torque 162 lb-ft Driveline Front-wheel drive 0-60 MPH 9.4 seconds Top Speed 130 mph Towing Capacity 1,000 lbs

The Trailblazer's affordable price point and solid reliability make it an attractive, used vehicle option. Its compact size also provides easy maneuverability, making it an excellent choice for urban living or those seeking a versatile daily driver.

Pros

Interior room

Fuel economy

Mid-range torque

Cons

Front-seat comfort

Rear and side visibility

Agility

9 2024 Buick Envista

Average Used Price: $21,970–$28,100

Buick

The Buick Envista is a stylish and compact crossover that combines sleek design with modern technology and a comfortable interior. It offers efficient performance with a turbocharged engine and features advanced safety systems, making it an excellent option for daily driving.

Envista Preferred Performance Specifications

Engine 1.2-liter turbocharged inline-3 Transmission 6-speed automatic Horsepower 137 hp Torque 162 lb-ft Driveline Front-wheel drive 0-60 MPH 9.4 seconds Top Speed 112 mph

With a well-appointed cabin and user-friendly infotainment, it provides a premium feel at an affordable price. Its smooth ride and compact size make it ideal for city driving and longer trips.

Pros

Secure handling

Hatchback versatility

Lots of features for the price

Cons

Noisy cabin

Uneven power delivery

No all-wheel drive option

8 2023 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid

Average Used Price: $23,312

Ford

The Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid offers an eco-friendly driving experience with an impressive electric-only range and excellent fuel efficiency. It combines a spacious interior with advanced technology and safety features, including a user-friendly infotainment system.

Escape Plug-In Hybrid Performance Specifications

Engine 2.5-liter 4-cylinder hybrid Transmission CVT automatic Horsepower 210 hp Torque 155 lb-ft Driveline Front-wheel drive 0-60 MPH 8.3 seconds Towing Capacity 1,500 lbs

The Escape's plug-in hybrid variant provides the flexibility of electric driving for short trips and a gas engine for longer journeys, making it a versatile choice. With a smooth ride and ample cargo space, it's a practical and sustainable option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Pros

Very fuel-efficient

Decent electric-only range

Smooth transmission

Cons

Lackluster handling

Limited front seat adjustments

No available all-wheel drive

Related 10 Used Hybrid SUVs That Are Perfect For Hyper Milers On A Tight Budget Is there such thing as fuel-efficient hybrid SUV that's also budget-friendly? We've managed to find 10 options that tick both boxes, plus more.

7 2023 Ford Maverick

Average Used Price: $23,710–$29,054

Ford

The Ford Maverick is a compact pickup offering excellent value and a standard hybrid powertrain that delivers outstanding fuel efficiency. It combines a practical, spacious interior, a user-friendly infotainment system, and modern safety features.

Maverick Hybrid Performance Specifications

Engine 2.5-liter 4-cylinder hybrid Transmission CVT automatic Horsepower 191 hp Torque 155 lb-ft Driveline Front-wheel drive 0-60 MPH 7.7 seconds Top Speed 110 mph Towing Capacity 2,000 lbs Payload Capacity 1,500 lbs

With its small size and versatile truck bed, the Maverick is perfect for those who need utility without the bulk of a full-size pickup. Its affordability, combined with the option for all-wheel drive, makes it a practical and efficient choice for daily use and light hauling.

Pros

Hybrid fuel economy

Competent ride and handling

Visibility

Cons

No hybrid/all-wheel drive combo

Cabin quality

Bumpy ride

6 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Average Used Price: $23,878–$34,770