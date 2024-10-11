AMD's latest Zen 5 Ryzen chips are here, starting with the Ryzen 9000-series CPUs. Now, AMD is launching its latest, long-expected Ryzen AI 300 chips to the public, codenamed Strix Point.

AMD today launched its third-generation Ryzen AI Pro 300 Series mobile processors. As hinted to by the Pro moniker, these are mostly geared towards business use, but they're great for anyone looking for a powerful computer. AMD is also using the "AI" tagline a little liberally these days to indicate pretty much any chip with an NPU. These new processors offer, in that regard, up to three times the AI performance of the previous generation, which is amazing for on-device AI-processing needs like live captioning, language translation, and advanced AI image generation within applications such as Microsoft Copilot+. The NPU has the new XDNA 2 architecture, but it's still not extremely useful as AMD will want you to believe. Most popular chatbots, like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, run in the cloud on all devices, and only some tools like LM Sudio allow you to run AI models entirely local.

The big news here is the architecture. The Ryzen AI Pro 300 Series come with the Zen 5 architecture and are fabricated on a 4nm process, delivering improved CPU performance and extended battery life. The flagship Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 375 boasts a 40% performance increase and 14% faster productivity compared to Intel's Core Ultra 7 165U.

The chips being part of the Pro range also means they come with a bunch of cool additional business toys. New additions include Cloud Bare Metal Recovery for streamlined system recovery, Supply Chain Security for enhanced traceability, and Watch Dog Timer for improved system resilience. You probably won't use half of these a whole lot, but Cloud Bare Metal Recovery might come in handy if you happen to be in need to recover your PC.

Laptops with these chips will arriving at stores soon. There are no new CPUs for desktop PCs at the moment.

Source: AMD