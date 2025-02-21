NVIDIA has now released its RTX 5000 range of graphics cards, and while it hasn't been smooth sailing, they are still probably the best GPUs money can buy. If you want to look at AMD's new offerings before making a decision, you'll be able to do so next week.

AMD has just announced that it's officially unveiling the RX 9000 range of graphics cards next week, on February 28th—the very last day of February. The company has confirmed that it will be holding a brief hardware event next week, where it will be showing off what will be its next-gen GPUs for the next couple of years. The company already showed at least some of them off last month, albeit in a pretty anticlimatic fashion—the RX 9070 and the RX 9070 XT will belong to this RDNA 4-based range, but AMD didn't really talk about the cards other than quietly pushing out a brief press release for news outlets. Now, it looks like AMD is ready to talk about them in detail this time around.

As for what we can expect from these cards, we're not holding our breath for anything amazing. We've known for a while that AMD wants to take its foot off the pedal and not compete with NVIDIA's RTX 5000 range at the high end, so these GPUs are expected to be as mid-range as they get. The last time AMD talked about these cards, it didn't really show off any specifications, so we frankly have no way to know what's in store here other than the fact they exist.

We do know that the cards will feature FSR 4, AMD's newest upscaling tech that wants to give NVIDIA's DLSS 4 a run for its money. We might also see other cards in this range—right now, the company only announced the RX 9070 and the RX 9070 XT, but there could be higher-end cards in here, as well as lower-end, cheaper ones.

We're excited to see what AMD might have in store here, but for now we just have to wait.

Source: AMD (Twitter/X)