Many of AMD's desktop processors are already top-tier, but models with 3D V-Cache can boost performance even further. Now, the first Ryzen 9000 CPU with 3D V-Cache is finally here.

AMD has launched the Ryzen 7 9800X3D desktop processor, which looks like the Ryzen 7 9700X but with massive improvements for gaming. It's built on the Zen 5 architecture like all other Ryzen 9000-series chips, with the difference being that it features 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache technology. Thanks to this, not only does this processor boast an impressive 5.2 GHz max boost clock (up from 4.7 GHz on the 7800X3D), but this processor also boasts a massive 104MB total L3 cache.

3D V-Cache translates into a massive performance boost for gaming.By having more cache, the CPU can store, and pull more easily, more frequently used instructions rather than having to constantly take them from the RAM. This happens to be particularly useful for games.

One thing to note here is that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the first X3D processor to be fully unlocked, allowing enthusiasts to overclock and further enhance performance. If you want to push this chip to the limit, under your own risk, and your motherboard allows it, it's something you can do. Compared to the Ryzen 7 9700X, you can expect smoother gameplay, higher frame rates, and reduced stutter, particularly in demanding titles and as long as your GPU allows it.

The original Ryzen 7 9700X was panned by some critics and buyers, so we're definitely excited to see whether this chip will be a notable improvement over its non-3D revision. We might also see more 3D variants of already-released chips, such as Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 5 chips. Right now, though, this is what we have.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D will be available at stores starting November 7, at a price tag of $479.

Source: AMD, The Verge