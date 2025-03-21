Summary AMD gained back a portion of the desktop GPU market, but the company has to improve its GPU on multiple fronts before we can call it a serious competitor to NVIDIA's dominance.

The most immediate areas of improvement should be FSR 4 and Radeon Anti-Lag 2 adoption rate, and FSR frame generation.

To compete with NVIDIA in the long run, AMD also has to improve the path tracing and productivity performance of its future GPUs.

At one point during 2024, AMD GPUs made up only 10% of the GPU market. Thanks to the RX 9070 series, AMD could grab more than 20% of the GPU market in 2025, which hasn’t happened in years.

A lot of this comes down to NVIDIA's fumbling of the ball, with disappointing performance uplifts in its RTX 50 Series, not to mention melting power cables, defective cards, and predictable availability problems. To truly challenge NVIDIA’s dominance, though, AMD must resolve the following six issues marring its GPUs.

1 FSR 4 Adoption Rate

FidelityFX Super Resolution, or FSR for short, is AMD's upscaling and frame-generation tech designed to challenge NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) which has dominated the GPU market for years.

After testing it in Horizon Forbidden West and Call of Duty Black Ops 6, I can confidently say that FSR 4 looks great and is a massive improvement over FSR 3. The issue is that there are only 21 games at the moment that support FSR 4, and not all of them actually work with the latest version of the upscaler.

AMD

I’ve tried enabling FSR 4 in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, a perfect game for testing the new upscaler thanks to its lush forests that look smeared as heck when using FSR 3, but couldn’t because the game doesn’t work with FSR 4 despite it being listed on AMD’s website. On the other hand, more than 100 games support NVIDIA DLSS 4, both the upscaling and multi-frame generation parts of the equation.

The poor FSR 4 adoption rate is the most immediate issue AMD must resolve. Many PC gamers, including myself, bought an RX 90 GPU because of FSR 4, and if we can’t use it anywhere, what’s the point?

AMD

For example, instead of working with Ubisoft to make Assassin’s Creed Shadows—one of the biggest games of the year that runs much better on AMD GPUs and that doesn’t support DLSS 4—FSR 4-compatible, AMD did absolutely nothing. No in-game support and no FSR 4 support via AMD software.

If things continue this way and NVIDIA solves the pricing and availability issues affecting the RTX 50 series, I don’t see how AMD can become a long-term danger to NVIDIA’s dominance. Sure, I can use apps such as Optiscaler to inject FSR 4 into games with DLSS support, but more casual gamers who don’t want to deal with third-party apps will just return to NVIDIA once the time comes to upgrade their graphics card.

2 Path Tracing Performance

The RX 9070 XT and the RX 9070 are great cards, with their strongest point, aside from FSR 4, being ray tracing performance. The RX 9070 XT, for instance, matches the RTX 4070 Ti Super in ray tracing performance and beats the RX 7900 XTX by almost 15% on average. That’s a massive improvement in ray tracing performance compared to the RDNA 3 architecture.