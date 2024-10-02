AMD has released its latest graphics driver software update, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.9.1. This comes with improvements to its frame generation technology, AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF). This new version, AFMF 2, has been shown to boost frame rates by more than double.

The updated AFMF 2 has AI-focused improvements for image quality and to reduce latency. This also helps extend its compatibility to include Vulkan and OpenGL games and lets it support borderless fullscreen mode on AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards. Testing done by AMD demonstrated that HYPR-RX with AFMF 2 can increase frame rates in some games by an average of 2.5 times. These tests were performed on various AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards and AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon graphics. They were done using games like Baldur's Gate 3 and F1 24 at different resolutions and graphics settings.

In addition to the AFMF 2 technology, the software update brings Geometric Downscaling, which is a feature that makes the video playback much smoother. When videos are played in a window smaller than their native resolution, Geometric Downscaling helps remove visual artifacts and aliasing. This should give a clearer video without the issues that come from downscaling. However, this feature is specific to AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based products and won't work on older architecture.

AFMF 2 is integrated into AMD HYPR-RX, which is for performance upgrades for AMD Radeon graphics cards. HYPR-RX combines technologies like AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and Radeon Anti-Lag to improve game performance when the user enables it. What's great is that enabling AFMF 2 is a pretty straightforward and easy process. Users with AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors with Radeon graphics can activate AMFM 2 through the HYPR-RX profile in the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. Those with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards can enable it in the graphics settings. This is a pretty incredible boost, as some games experience double the frames, but make sure you've downloaded any drive updates needed first.

Source: AMD