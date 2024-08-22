Amazon has confirmed that its Prime Big Deal Days event again this year, ahead of the holiday shopping season. It's like Prime Day held every July, just in October.

The company launched Prime Days back in 2015 and traditionally holds them during the summer months. Amazon expanded the event to include Fall-based Big Deal Days beginning in October 2022. Both events are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. This year's Big Deal Days promises “early holiday deals” across popular categories, including "deep discounts" on top branded products, per the company.

Amazon has not yet disclosed the specific dates in October the 48-hour sale will run, though it did specify where it would happen. In addition to the U.S., the company confirms that Big Deal Days is coming to 18 nations, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Turkey. Unfortunately, Egypt, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, all of whom participated in July's Prime event, have been excluded this time around.

As Chain Store Age points out, limited-time sales events like Prime and Big Deals have become a staple of Amazon's marketing strategy, and for good reason too. In short, they make the company enormous amounts of money. This past Prime Day in July, for example, generated $14.2 billion in sales—that's an 11 percent year-over-year growth from the $12.7 billion it made in 2023, according to Adobe. And, according to Numerator, last year's Big Deal Day earned more than virtually any other Amazon sales promotion to date. Only Prime Day 2023 reportedly made Amazon more money.

The company is offering regularly-scheduled sales events throughout the year to non-members as well. This year alone has already seen five sales, from the week-long Memorial Day Sale to Amazon Pet Day. The company also debuted a Big Deal spring event, which was open to all customers, in March.

If you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, the company charges $15/month for them, or at a slightly discounted $139 if you pay annually. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial if you haven't had active Prime membership in the last 12 months.

