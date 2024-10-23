Amazon announced that Prime members will now be able to save $0.10 per gallon when filling up their vehicles. This will be available at approximately 7,000 bp, Amoco, and ampm gas stations across the United States.

Prime members can activate this fuel savings offer by visiting the fuel savings site. To redeem, Prime members will need an earnify account, which is free and can be linked to their Amazon account. Once linked, you can use the earnify app to locate the nearest participating gas station, and savings will be applied during refueling. The pump will take the number associated with the account or the linked payment method. Alternatively, any users can go to the app, select their gas station, and then select the pump they're using.

According to Amazon, the fuel savings offer could save Prime members nearly $70 per year on gas. This estimate is based on an average of 675 gallons used per year and an average fuel efficiency of 21.5 miles per gallon for light-duty economy cars. Amazon also announced plans to add an electric vehicle (EV) charging savings offer in 2025, which will be in partnership with bp pulse, bp's EV charging business. More details about this offer will be released next year. The company reiterated the benefits of having an Amazon Prime account in its announcement, stating this is one of the reasons more people should join.

Notably, Amazon has been adding many reasons to be a Prime Member, including a push into medication prescriptions to compete with pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens. Adding a fueling reason is unique because it doesn't directly involve a product from Amazon, and instead is just a bonus to Prime members. Ten cents on gas may not be much, but it adds up if you drive a lot.

Source: Amazon