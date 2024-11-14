Amazon has sold its own smart TVs for a few years now, with the same software experience as Fire TV streaming devices. Now, the company has revealed its first Mini-LED models.

Amazon claims these TVs are the company's most advanced and powerful televisions to date. The Omni Mini-LED series uses QLED Mini-LED display technology with up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness and up to 1,344 local dimming zones. While it can be confusing, it isn't called "Mini LED" because it's a small TV, but because it uses thousands of tiny LEDs as the backlight for the display. These Mini LEDs are significantly smaller than those used in a traditional LED-backlit TV. This smaller size means more control of backlighting, so better contrast, deeper blacks, and fewer issues where light bleeds into dark areas of the image.

The Omni Mini-LED Series has Dolby Atmos audio support, two speakers, and up to two built-in subwoofers. For gaming, the Omni Mini-LED Series is the first Amazon-built TV with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification. It offers a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and a 144Hz refresh rate in Gaming Mode to minimize visual artifacts and input lag. The TVs also support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and have far-field voice recognition so buyers can control their TV and access content with Alexa.

The Fire TV Ambient Experience, has been upgraded with the Omni Mini-LED series. This feature uses the TV screen to display artwork, information, ads, and more when not actively streaming content. A new high-fidelity radar sensor uses motion-responsive art in the Ambient Experience and creates dynamic visuals based on movement detected in front of the TV. Amazon plans to add over 100 pieces of artwork, including more motion art, landscapes, underwater scenes, and NASA space photography, later this month.

Finally, one new feature is called Intelligent Picture technology, which uses AI and an advanced light and color sensor. This analyzes and optimizes scenes in real-time, adjusting picture details based on the displayed content. The sensor also detects ambient lighting conditions and adjusts the TV's brightness and color temperature accordingly.

You can buy the Fire TV Omni Mini-LED series from Amazon, starting at $820 for the 55-inch model, and up to $2,100 for the 85-inch version.

Source: Amazon