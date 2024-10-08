Looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping? Amazon's Big Deal Days can help with that.
What Are Amazon Big Deal Days?
Amazon Big Deal Days is often called the 'October Prime Day' for a reason. Big Deal Days is extremely similar to Prima Day in July, offering deals on thousands of items ahead of Black Friday. It's a good time to get a jump-start on your holiday shopping, spreading out your gifting expenses.
But as always, it's difficult to find the best deals among all the products on sale. We've found those deals for you!
Best Amazon Product Deals
If it's an Amazon Prime Day-esque sale, you know you can save big on the company's tech.
- Amazon Echo Buds for $24.99 ($25 off)
- Amazon Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation for $34.99 ($85 off)
- Amazon Echo Pop for $17.99 ($22 off)
- Amazon Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock for $44.99 ($35 off)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet for $139.99 ($90 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar for $94.99 ($25 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 ($25 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.99 ($25 off)
- Amazon Smart Plug for $12.99 ($12 off)
Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet
The Amazon Fire Max 11 is Amazon's biggest tablet to date, providing an amazing, high-quality streaming experience without breaking the bank.
Best TV and Home Theater Deals
Pick up a new TV or streaming device before Black Friday.
- LG C4 OLED evo Smart TV (42-inch) for $896.99 ($250 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar for $94.99 ($25 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 ($25 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.99 ($25 off)
- Roku Express Streaming Stick for $17.99 ($12 off)
- Roku Streambar SE for $59 ($12 off)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $34 ($12 off)
- AWOL VISION LTV-2500 4K Short Throw Laser Projector for $2,099 ($900 off)
- Sony UBP-X700M 4K Blu-ray and DVD Player for $178 ($81.99 off)
LG C4
LG's signature OLED technology creates an incredible watching experience and stellar picture quality illuminated with over 8 million self-lit pixels.
Best Smart Home Deals
In addition to Amazon's products, you can save big on other companies' smart home tech.
- Amazon Echo Pop for $17.99 ($22 off)
- Amazon Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock for $44.99 ($35 off)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet for $139.99 ($90 off)
- Amazon Smart Plug for $12.99 ($12 off)
- Arlo Essential Wireless Security Camera (2 Pack) for $99.99 ($90 off)
- Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels (10 Pack) for $99.99 ($80 off)
- Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp for $59.98 ($40.01 off)
- Govee Triangle Light Panels for $109.99 ($60 off)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Self Emptying Robot Vacuum for $499.99 ($265.01 off)
- Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip for $42.99 ($37 off)
- eufy Security Smart Lock C220 for $109.99 ($40 off)
Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels
Design your hexagon light panels layout or choose from massive recommended designs in the App. Create a personalized lighting with inspiration for your living room. Suitable for gaming decor, Halloween gift and gamer gifts.
Best Audio Deals
There are always great deals on audio products during events like these, and Big Deal Days is no exception.
- Amazon Echo Buds for $24.99 ($25 off)
- Amazon Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation for $34.99 ($85 off)
- Apple Airpods Pro for $189.99 ($59.01 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $189 ($90 off)
- OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for $119.99 ($60 off)
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $399 ($150 off)
- Polk Audio Monitor XT20 Bookshelf Speakers for $209 ($90 off)
- JBL Bar 700 5.1-Channel Soundbar for $699.95 ($200 off)
- Nakamichi Shockwafe Pro 7.1.4 Channel Home Theater Set for $677.00 ($222 off)
Amazon Echo Buds
Small, light, and comfortable, Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation are designed to feel great and sound even better, no matter what you're listening to. Enjoy up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge and get hands-free access to Alexa—no tapping required.
Best Computer and Storage Deals
Whether you need a laptop, a new monitor, or something else, there are some Big Deal Day sales to take advantage of.
- GIGABYTE AORUS CO49DQ 49-inch Ultrawide Monitor for $899.99 ($400 off)
- Samsung Odyssey G6 Gaming Monitor (27-inch) for $649.99 ($250 off)
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.99 ($50 off)
- Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable Wireless Gaming Mouse for $39.99 ($30 off)
- Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 ($100 off)
- Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 1.92TB External SSD for $274.99 ($95 off)
- Linksys Atlas Wi-Fi 6 Router Mesh System for $139.99 ($100 off)
- TP-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $99.99 ($30 off)
- UGREEN Revodok 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $20.99 ($9 off)
- UGREEN Revodok Pro USB-C Docking Station for $227.49 ($122.50 off)
Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed
Wireless keyboards often succumb to more input lag than their wired counterparts, but the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed bucks that trend, while also including plenty of premium features.
Best Smartphone, Tablet, and Wearable Deals
Looking to pick up a new phone, or tablet? There are some great deals to take advantage of right now!
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $189 ($60 off)
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $329 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 for $719.99 ($80 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,049.99 ($250 off)
- Apple iPad (10th Gen) for $299 ($50 off)
- Apple iPad (9th Gen) for $199 ($130 off)
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) for $547 ($52 off)
- Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) for $379 ($120 off)
- Apple iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4) for $1,389 ($110 off)
Apple iPad Mini (2021)
Apple iPad Mini 2021 is a compact tablet with a powerful chip and feature-rich camera system.
Other Great Deals
If you want even more great deals, we have them for you below.
- ECOFLOW DELTA Pro 3 Portable Power Station for $3,199 ($500 off)
- ECOFLOW DELTA2 Portable Power Station for $998 ($700 off)
- ECOFLOW RIVER 2 Portable Power Station for $168 ($131 off)
- ECOFLOW RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station for $379.99 ($219.01 off)
- GoPro HERO12 Black for $299 ($100.99 off)
EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3
A single source to power almost all of your essential home appliances. Power high-demand appliances—from 3-ton central AC to 1 HP water pump—with robust 4,000W and dual 120V/240V capabilities.