Looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping? Amazon's Big Deal Days can help with that.

What Are Amazon Big Deal Days?

Amazon Big Deal Days is often called the 'October Prime Day' for a reason. Big Deal Days is extremely similar to Prima Day in July, offering deals on thousands of items ahead of Black Friday. It's a good time to get a jump-start on your holiday shopping, spreading out your gifting expenses.

But as always, it's difficult to find the best deals among all the products on sale. We've found those deals for you!

Best Amazon Product Deals

Sergio Rodriguez / How-To Geek

If it's an Amazon Prime Day-esque sale, you know you can save big on the company's tech.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet 7 / 10 $139.99 $229.99 Save $90 The Amazon Fire Max 11 is Amazon's biggest tablet to date, providing an amazing, high-quality streaming experience without breaking the bank. $139.99 at Amazon

Best TV and Home Theater Deals

Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek

Pick up a new TV or streaming device before Black Friday.

LG C4 $896.99 $1146.99 Save $250 LG's signature OLED technology creates an incredible watching experience and stellar picture quality illuminated with over 8 million self-lit pixels. $896.99 at Amazon

Best Smart Home Deals

Jason Fitzpatrick / How-To Geek

In addition to Amazon's products, you can save big on other companies' smart home tech.

Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels 8 / 10 $99.99 $179.99 Save $80 Design your hexagon light panels layout or choose from massive recommended designs in the App. Create a personalized lighting with inspiration for your living room. Suitable for gaming decor, Halloween gift and gamer gifts. $99.99 at Amazon

Best Audio Deals

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

There are always great deals on audio products during events like these, and Big Deal Days is no exception.

Amazon Echo Buds $34.99 $119.99 Save $85 Small, light, and comfortable, Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation are designed to feel great and sound even better, no matter what you're listening to. Enjoy up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge and get hands-free access to Alexa—no tapping required. $34.99 at Amazon

Best Computer and Storage Deals

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

Whether you need a laptop, a new monitor, or something else, there are some Big Deal Day sales to take advantage of.

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed $129.99 $229.99 Save $100 Wireless keyboards often succumb to more input lag than their wired counterparts, but the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed bucks that trend, while also including plenty of premium features.

$129.99 at Amazon

Best Smartphone, Tablet, and Wearable Deals

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Looking to pick up a new phone, or tablet? There are some great deals to take advantage of right now!

Apple iPad Mini (2021) $379 $499 Save $120 Apple iPad Mini 2021 is a compact tablet with a powerful chip and feature-rich camera system. $379 at Amazon

Other Great Deals

GoPro

If you want even more great deals, we have them for you below.