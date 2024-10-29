Amazon purchased long-time media player app MX Player earlier in 2024. Now the Pro app is being removed from most markets, and the future of the free app is unclear.

MX Player Pro's website and support pages are active, but new customers cannot buy the app. Any current users can download the app directly from the MX Player website and sideload it, but it seems like the app will be taken down everywhere except for India. That's a large change from the 50 countries that were available before. There has also been no reason given for the drop in serviceable countries, only that it's currently limited to India.

MX Player was bought by Amazon earlier this year, and a merger between MX Player TV and Amazon's miniTV was announced soon after. Now, it's called Amazon MX and is only available in India. The MX Player app is still available on Google Play and the AppStore, with Amazon listed as the developer. The MX Player Pro is no longer on either store and was never available in Amazon's App Store (just the regular version), but the company has claimed this isn't it. The official MX Player account stated that the app would return soon and that the company just needed to give a "significant technical upgrade," but that was over two months ago.

With Amazon MX Player's limitation to India and the loss of Pro, it seems like Amazon may have been more focused on the Indian market that MX Player had control of. Everything else may just end up being taken down or reworked. For those who liked MX Player Pro, VLC is a comparable open-sourced alternative. At least for now, the regular MX Player app is still available with updates and bug fixes rolling out to devices.

Source: MX Player, AFTVnews