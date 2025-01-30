The constant cycle of our favorite apps increasing in price will never end. Just as Netflix did yet another price hike, other streaming services are following suit. The latest is Amazon's Music Unlimited service, which just got a small, but noticeable bump.

Amazon has just announced a handful of price hikes for its Amazon Music Unlimited plans this week. The move, which is effective immediately for new subscribers, sees the Individual plan for Prime members jump from $9.99 to $10.99 per month, while non-Prime members will now pay $11.99, up from $10.99. The Family plan also sees a significant increase, rising from $16.99 to $19.99 per month.

Existing customers will see the changes reflected on their bills starting March 5th, 2025, so you have plenty of time to get ready for the change. Amazon attributes the price adjustments to the need to deliver "even more content and new features" to its subscribers. That's also the excuse the company used last time, by the way, but to be fair to Amazon, the last time it announced a price hike for this service was on August 2023. Some companies perform price hikes way more frequently.

With these changes, Amazon Music Unlimited's pricing now closely aligns with that of its biggest competitor, Spotify, which raised its Premium plan cost to $11.99 last June. Both services now surpass YouTube Music Premium and Apple Music, which maintain a $10.99 price point for their individual plans. These are also just $1 increases. But as we always say whenever price hikes arrive on the subscriptions we use: As small as they might be, if everyone suddenly decides to increase their prices in similar timeframes, these $1 or $2 increases can add up relatively quickly. Other companies like Netflix are also increasing prices, so that's something you need to keep in mind when you're budgeting. The biggest change is on the Family plan, which increased a whopping $3.

You still have a little over a month to get ready for the price hike if you're an existing user. If you're a new user and you were just thinking about subscribing, the new prices are already in effect.

Source: TechCrunch