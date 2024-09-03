Amazon may discontinue the Echo Show 15 with a Fire TV built-in. This is unfortunate news for anyone looking for a small kitchen TV, since it's a large smart display that can also be used as a smart TV.

The Echo Show 15 is a 15.6-inch Full HD display and a Fire TV streaming platform with voice control through Alexa you can buy on Amazon. It was designed to be a central hub for home organization and entertainment, allowing users to access their favorite streaming services, set reminders, and control smart home devices. In our review, we recommended waiting for the next one, but it's not clear if that's in Amazon's plans. Keepa’s price history graph shows it has been out of stock several times now for days at a time over the past month, which is unusual for an Amazon device. This could be the company getting rid of what stock it has left before completely discontinuing the device.

The Echo Show 15 received over 18,000 reviews in just under 300 days, and it has kept a steady 4.5. However, that may not be enough for Amazon. Amazon has not given an official reason for the stock issues the device has gotten, which has led some to believe the discontinuation is near. Even with the high ratings, the device may have not met sales expectations, or Amazon may have decided to focus on other products in its smart home lineup. We've seen Amazon discontinue the Echo Dot with Clock recently, so the company might be looking at its other recent devices and deciding which ones to cut from its lineup.

For now, if you were debating getting an Echo Show 15, you might want to jump on it. Even if Amazon doesn't discontinue it, the stock issues it keeps having could keep you from receiving it for weeks.

