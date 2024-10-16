Amazon has refreshed its Kindle e-readers with four new models, including its first color-enabled model, Kindle Colorsoft. The updated Kindle lineup comprises the new Kindle Colorsoft models, updared Kindle Scribe, a faster Paperwhite, and new base Kindle and Kindle Kids.

Kindle Colorsoft promises a paper-like color experience described as “vibrant yet easy on the eyes,” which “pulls you in without distracting you from the story for book covers and images.” The new display is based on E Ink’s Kaleido technology but uses a custom oxide backplane and new LED pixels. Book covers and images are reddened in color on a 300ppi screen, and you can zoom in on images “without worrying about pixelation,” Amazon claims.

The Verge notes there’s a visible full flashing refresh every time you turn the page with images. Color is also available when highlighting passages of text, on the lockscreen, etc. The device has all the usual Kindle hallmarks, such as high contrast, fast page turns, and up to eight weeks of battery life. It's waterproof and supports wireless charging as well.

There’s also an updated entry-level Kindle that’s compact and lightweight enough to slip into your back pocket at just 5.6 ounces (158 grams, less than your iPhone). It comes in a new olive green color dubbed Matcha (in addition to black) and features a dark mode.

Amazon

The freshed Kindle brings faster page turns and a 25 percent brighter backlight with improved display contrast. Other features are the same as those of its predecessor, including 16GB of built-in storage, a non-reflective 300ppi display, an 8-week battery, and USB-C. There are also new entry-level Kindle Kids and Kindle Paperwhite Kids with new cover designs, a 2-year warranty, and six months of Amazon Kids+ included.

Scribble is the largest model in the lineup and the only one capable of note-taking via Amazon’s Premium Pencil with an improved soft-tip eraser. Its 10.2-inch E Ink screen now sports white bezels, providing a paper-like experience when using Amazon’s stylus.

Amazon

A feature called Active Canvas allows you to write directly on an e-book by adding inline notes, with the device automatically reflowing text as you write—even when you change the font or margins. In addition to inline notes, Kindle Scrible will get a side panel with your notes that will automatically swoosh in and out of view. The device uses AI to convert your handwritten notes into raw text or handwriting-style fonts and summarize them (search coming later).

Paperwhite is Amazon’s best-selling and fastest Kindle yet. Now in its twelfth generation, it’s thinner than before and rocks a larger housing to accommodate a slightly bigger seven-inch display that’s now flush with the bezels and brighter than before. Extra space allows for a longer-lasting battery of up to three months, significantly increasing over the previous Paperwhite’s 10-week battery. Page turns are 25% faster, according to Amazon.

Amazon

There are two models: the usual Paperwhite with 16GB of onboard storage and Signature Edition, which doubles the storage to 32GB, with the option to get it with wireless charging and auto-adjusting front light. Paperwhite is available in the Raspberry, Jade, and Black color options. Signature Edition comes in Metallic Raspberry, Metallic Jade, and Metallic Black.

Some new Kindles are available today, and others will arrive later. The updated base Kindle is priced at $110, $10 more than its predecessor, and available today. Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition costs $280 and will ship on October 30, with pre-orders starting today.

The $160 Kindle Paperwhite ($10 more than before) and the $200 Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition are available today. Kindle Scrible will be available in 16GB/32GB/64GB versions for $400/$420/$450 starting December 4, with pre-orders starting today. You can check out Amazon's Kindle site for more information.

Source: Amazon, The Verge