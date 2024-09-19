Amazon is using generative AI to make new ads and product listings. The new ads are capable of changing in real time based on who is watching and their shopping habits. The full rollout is underway, but some features are already accessible to sellers.

Amazon will use generative AI to speed up the advertising process for sellers. The platform will give sellers AI-powered tools to generate scripts, select music, add voiceovers, and even help edits the videos with recommendations. The company wants to lower the effort needed to produce high-quality video content. Amazon claims this will help sellers increase their reach and sales potential on Amazon. Additionally, Amazon is introducing AI-powered features to make lifestyle images and product descriptions for sellers. This means sellers can simply input a few keywords or product attributes, and the AI will produce the visual content and detailed descriptions that highlight the key features of their products.

This is a pretty big change, but Amazon is also experimenting with personalizing product recommendations and descriptions for individual shoppers using AI. The company will tailor the product presentation to match each customer's preferences and interests. This likely means two people looking at the same product might see different images or read different descriptions. There are other ways that Amazon is helping sellers, like its Project Amelia AI, but that's more of a helper. It handles ads and product descriptions in a way that doesn't sound like it takes a lot of effort from the seller. In other words, the AI seems to use customer data to sell things to shoppers by altering how the product looks to each shopper to help gain a sale.

The changes seem subtle, but it's likely that as the technology is developed, more noticeable changes to the product description will come. For now, it seems like very small changes. Sales like the Big Deal Days sale will likely use this technology to help sell products since some features are already available to sellers.

Source: Amazon