Amazon has announced the release of the Fire TV Stick HD. It's a new budget streaming stick intended for use on 1080p or 720p TVs.

The Fire TV Stick HD comes with a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor, full HD and HDR support, and HDMI ARC compatibility. The design is similar to all of Amazon's other streaming sticks, with a base that goes into the HDMI port of your TV. The included Alexa Voice Remote has controls for power on/off for the connected TV, and volume control for soundbars and receivers. It also has the regular shortcut buttons at the bottom and the button to speak into the remote to get results at the top. The remote has an integrated microphone for talking to the Alexa voice assistant, allowing you to control smart home devices, ask to open an app, and other similar actions.

The Fire TV Stick HD joins other existing Fire TV streaming devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and Fire TV Cube. Each device offers a different combination of features and price points for buyers. The Fire TV Stick 4K is great for standard 4K streaming, while the Fire TV Stick 4K Max gives users the best version of 4K streaming. It seems like the new HD will be below these two but above the refurbished lite Amazon Fire TV Stick.

The main catch here is that the Fire TV Stick HD only supports a 1080p resolution, not 4K. You can get the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $15 more, and that will likely offer better performance and responsiveness than this new HD stick too. There's also several Roku streaming boxes and sticks in this price range, like the $40 Roku Express 4K+ player.

You can buy the Fire TV Stick HD from Amazon for $34.99.

Source: Amazon