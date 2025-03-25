Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $40 $60 Save $20 The Fire TV Stick 4K Max brings you all of the quality improvements of the 4K but with the addition of upgraded hardware and faster and more reliable Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Buy on Amazon

Not a lot of devices are as popular as Amazon's range of Fire streaming sticks and streaming devices. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is probably the best streaming stick on the company's lineup, and right now, you can grab a pretty neat discount on it.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max launched for $59, but right now, you can grab one for $39, the lowest price we've seen for this yet. This is not the first time it hits this price, but it has never been this low, and it's one of the best streaming sticks you can put on your TV as I write this. The lower-end Fire TV Stick HD is down to $19, also the lowest price we've seen for it.

The devices themselves are pretty fully-featured for its price point. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max features a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, 16GB of storage (which should be decent for downloading shows and movies but you might run into issues if you download a lot of apps), and Wi-Fi 6E—not Wi-Fi 7, but the next best thing. It supports cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and Dolby Atmos. If you have a capable connection and a high-end TV, this is as good as it gets for streaming basically anything you want at the very best resolution available. It also features "Fire TV Ambient Experience," which allows you to show artwork as a sort of screensaver while you're not streaming anything yourself.

The Fire TV Stick HD isn't nearly as flashy, but it gets the job done if you have a 1080p TV. It features 8GB of storage, Wi-Fi 5, and support for movies and shows in HD resolution.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max was sitting at around $45 for a while, but $40 is the lowest price we've seen for this. It's the second time it hits this price, with the first time being earlier this month. The Fire TV Stick HD has just hit $20 for the first time, on the other hand. Both are great choices, so make sure to check them out on Amazon while this deal lasts.