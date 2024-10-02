We're still a week away from Prime Big Deal Days. Still, Amazon just can't help itself. The company is now offering an upgraded line of Fire HD 8 tablets, all with limited-time discounts of 45-50%.

The 2024 Fire HD 8 is an incremental upgrade. It's got the same screen, processor, and battery life as its predecessor, the 2022 Fire HD 8. There are just two improvements: a new 5MP rear camera and an extra gigabyte of RAM.

In other words, the standard 32GB model of 2024 Fire HD 8 comes with 3GB of RAM. While this is a decent upgrade for Fire Tablet owners, I think that the "Plus" configuration is a more compelling option—it costs just $30 extra but comes with 64GB of storage and 4GB of memory.

Amazon is also taking this opportunity to announce three AI tools for its tablets—Writing Assist, Webpage Summaries, and Wallpaper Creator. These are all pretty self-explanatory. Writing Assist generates text on the fly within any app, Webpage Summaries give you an AI-generated summary of any web page (though this only works in the Silk browser), and Wallpaper Creator spits out wallpaper images based on natural language prompts.

Amazon hasn't clarified whether AI tasks are processed on-device or in the cloud. I assume that it's a mix of both, as AI functionality will be limited to the Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10, and Fire MAX 11 (all of which have 3GB or 4GB of RAM) when it begins rolling out later this month. We've asked Amazon for additional information and will update this article if we receive a response.

You can buy the 2024 Fire HD 8 today at the discounted price of just $55. Again, I suggest that you look into the "Plus" configuration, as it gives you twice the onboard storage and 4GB of memory. The new Fire HD 8 is also available in Kids Edition and Kids Pro flavors, though an "adult" Pro model is yet to be announced.

