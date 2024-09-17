Amazon is prepping for the holiday shopping season by bringing back its exclusive Prime Big Deal Days event. The next sale event was already announced, but now Amazon has confirmed specific timing for the start and end of the sale.

Prime Big Deal Days is scheduled for October 8 to October 9. The 48-hour sale will start on October 8 at 12:01 a.m. PDT. It ends on October 10 at 12:01am, but that's still only two days to enjoy it. New deals will drop as frequently as every five minutes during select periods. Shoppers can expect up to 40 percent off on winter fashion from Amazon Essentials, deals on Halloween costumes and accessories, and savings on electronics from brands like Beats, Samsung, and Fujifilm. Everyday items like batteries, home storage solutions, pet care supplies, and more from Amazon Basics will also be discounted.

Amazon

To help shoppers navigate the selection, Amazon is offering several ways to find what buyers need. There will be gift guides within the Holiday Shop and the annual "Toys We Love" list will offer curated recommendations. There is also a new generative AI shopping assistant named Rufus who will help Prime members find deals, select gifts, and answer questions. Finally Amazon will offer personalized video recommendations and a Find on Amazon feature to help think of items to buy.

Some select early deals are already available to Prime Members. These include savings on Amazon devices, products from small businesses, travel, and Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions. It is a good idea to check if you qualify for cheaper Amazon Prime subscriptions. Prime is currently priced at $14.99 per month or $139 per year, but college students get a discount of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Some states have sales tax, so take that into account when deciding to join. You can also just use a free trial and participate in the Prime Deal days, but only if you've not taken advantage of one yet.

Source: Business Wire