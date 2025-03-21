You don't need to wait to grab discounts before the Amazon Big Spring event, as there are some great deals already available to take advantage of.

Spring is here! The flowers are blooming, the cold and snow are gone (hopefully), and you're ready to enjoy warmer weather. Regardless of whether you're looking to do some spring cleaning or get out of the house, Amazon's Big Spring Sale will have something you'll want or need at a discount. While the sale is from March 25th to 31st, Amazon is kicking off the event with, well, deals before the Big Spring Sale starts. We picked out a smattering of deals we think you should pick up now.

Amazon Fire Tablet HD 10

Amazon

If there are two things you can bet on when it comes to an Amazon sales event, it's for Amazon brand products to be on sale, and it's for them to be on sale early. The latest model of the Amazon Fire HD 10 is one such product, and you can pick it up for under $100 now. You can use the tablet to read, play games, watch videos, or anything in between—at this price, it beats out most of the budget tablet competition.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) $94.99 $139.99 Save $45 Most cheap tablets aren't that great, but the Amazon Fire HD 10 series is an excellent option. The latest 13th-gen Fire HD 10 (2023) has a slimmed-down design, a 10.1-inch, 1920x1200 display, better cameras, faster performance, and comes in several fun colors. $94.99 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

One of our favorite pairs of headphones, the Bose QuietComfort Ultras, is on sale for $349. These headphones are well worth the admission price, with different levels of active noise cancellation, up to 24 hours of battery life, and easy-to-use touch controls.

If the price is still too high, however, the normal Bose QuietComfort Headphones are also on sale. You can save $100 on the headphones, bringing them down to $249.