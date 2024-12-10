Amazon has introduced a new service called Amazon Autos, which lets people buy new Hyundai cars online. This service is available in 48 cities across the United States and acts as a go-between for customers and Hyundai dealerships.

Amazon car shoppers can look through different cars, get financing options, and arrange delivery on the Amazon website. The prices are clear and set up front, so there's no need to haggle at the dealership. Customers can also trade in their old cars; an independent service will determine their value. Amazon Autos sounds like Carvana, but it works with the dealerships. The dealerships are responsible for completing the sale and delivering the car to the customer.

Amazon plans to use its online platform and large customer base to help consumers and car dealerships. Amazon has partnered with Hyundai, but the company plans to include other car brands later. The new platform will have customer reviews and dealership ratings, similar to how shopping works on Amazon.

While companies like Tesla sell cars directly to consumers, Tesla faces legal hurdles in many states. Amazon's method works around this by keeping dealerships involved in the sale process, which avoids the issues that come with selling directly from the manufacturer. For this program to succeed, it needs to draw in customers looking for an easier way to buy cars and persuade dealerships that this platform can help them sell more cars.

Amazon has a special offer for people who buy a vehicle through its site before January 10, 2025. If you make a purchase, you’ll get a $2,300 gift card that can be used towards the cost of the vehicle. You can shop for vehicles on Amazon.com, the mobile app, and a special Amazon Autos website. In the future, Amazon plans to add more car brands, offer leasing options, provide more financing, and expand into more cities. Right now, the focus is on new Hyundai vehicles, but the company plans to include more brands and models soon.

There are currently 48 cities included in the Amazon Autos program, and Amazon will continue to add dealerships and functionality to the platform over time.

Source: Amazon, The Verge