Every year, scientists discover something new and amazing about the universe. Some of these you'll hear about no problem, but just as many will never get enough coverage to become general knowledge. These are some incredible space discoveries in recent years that you may not have heard about.

6 Super-Earth TOI-715b

TOI-715 is a red dwarf star about 140 light years from the Earth in the constellation Volans. TOI-715b, on the other hand, is a special planet within that star's conservative habitable zone that was discovered in 2023. Dubbed a "super-earth," it is roughly 1.5x the size of our own planet, and has an equilibrium temperature of approximately -40 °F. It has about three times the mass of Earth and completes an orbit of its own star in approximately 20 days.

A conservative habitable zone is where a planet needs to be in order to potentially form liquid water on its surface, just like here on Earth. As for why this is a big deal, well, we all know that humanity will likely try to colonize the stars one day. While small-scale terraforming of ordinarily uninhabitable planets like Mars may be possible, it would be a lot easier to colonize a planet that is already similar to Earth.

TOI-715b is relatively close to us, astronomically speaking. If the day comes when humanity aims to settle a world beyond our own solar system, it could become a prime candidate for such an undertaking. NASA is incredibly interested in using the James Webb telescope to further study this exoplanet, so they can determine just how fitting for human settlement it potentially is. Even more exciting, they believe there may be another Earth-sized planet in the same habitable zone as TOI-715b.

5 The Many New Moons of Saturn

New technology allows us to make new discoveries in space, and if the leap is big enough, we might discover a whole lot of things at one time. Very recently, scientists discovered 128 new satellites orbiting Saturn, roughly doubling how many moons we believed it had previously. The new updated list means Saturn has a total of 274 natural orbiting satellites, putting it far ahead of the moon runner-up, Jupiter, which only has 95 satellites.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

If that sounds like a huge number, well, there are a few caveats to consider. These newly discovered moons aren't large