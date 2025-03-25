For the better part of a century, we believed there were nine planets in our solar system, with Pluto being the farthest from the sun. Since the discovery of more Pluto-sized dwarf planets, that outlook has changed. Fortunately, there's far more to Pluto than its unique history among the other planets.

Our solar system has gotten a little bit more crowded, both closer to home and out beyond Pluto's neck of the woods. Pluto can handle the competition. It has a distinct and exciting presence, guaranteeing the planet an outsized place in our minds and in our hearts.

8 ​Pluto Is the 10th Planet From the Sun​

Many of us grew up knowing Pluto as the ninth planet from the sun. Turns out, that wasn't exactly true.

Related Why Is Pluto No Longer a Planet? Downgrading it to a dwarf planet was a controversial move.

Pluto is one of several dwarf planets floating around in our solar system. One of these dwarf planets actually orbits in between Mars and Jupiter. Its name is Ceres. This little rock is around 590 miles (950km) long and its days are roughly nine Earth hours. Since Ceres is the fifth planet from the sun, that bumps Pluto out to number ten.

7 But Sometimes Pluto's the Ninth

Each planet goes around the sun in an elliptical orbit. Pluto is unique. While its orbit is elliptical like all the others, it is the only planet that sometimes crosses inside the orbit of another. So, rather than floating out in the deep reaches of space all by its lonesome, Pluto sometimes dips inside of Neptune's orbit to temporarily become the ninth planet from the sun.

6 ​The First Probe Reached Pluto in 2015

NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute

Humankind has known about the existence of Pluto since most of us have been alive, but despite seeing drawings in science textbooks, we didn't actually know how Pluto looked for most of that time. We didn't get our first photos of Pluto until 2015.

The New Horizons spacecraft left Earth in 2006 and began a 9-year journey that would result in it flying over Pluto on July 14, 2015, at a height of 7,800 miles (12,550km) above the planet's surface. Since data takes a long time to travel such distances, we received our final images of Pluto from the spacecraft over a year later, on October 25, 2016.