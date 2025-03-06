Over the years, I've collected a large bundle of items that accompany me every time I head out stargazing. Starting with astronomy-specific tools and finishing with items that will keep you comfortable, here's a checklist of essentials that will help you optimize your stellar experience.

1 Plan Ahead With a Planisphere

Before you head outside, it's worth having a quick look at a planisphere. First, find today's date on the planisphere's outer ring, and then turn the wheel until the date lines up with the current time. Then, hold the planisphere over your head and align it with the cardinal directions, and the stars and constellations in view will reflect what you'll see when you head outside.

The Latitude 51.5º (North) Philip's Planisphere was one of the first items I bought when I began stargazing, and I'd strongly advise you to do the same.

Philip's Planisphere The Philip's Planisphere is a great tool for mapping the night sky before you go outside and look up. Simply align the date with the time, and you'll get a tidy preview of what you can expect to see in the sky. $34 at Amazon

2 Use Binoculars to Identify Features

Once you head outside, the best starter tool for looking further than your naked eye can take you is a decent pair of binoculars. Some people make the mistake (albeit with good intentions) of jumping straight in with an expensive telescope, only to realize they don't actually know what they're looking for. Binoculars, on the other hand, offer a wide field of view, are easy to transport, and are significantly more affordable than telescopes.

My Celestron Skymaster 15x70 binoculars allow me to see Jupiter's moons, the individual stars of the Pleiades, the Andromeda Galaxy, and other intricate objects in amazing detail for less than $300.

Celestron Skymaster 15x70 The Celestron Skymaster 15x70mm binoculars are well-known for being a powerful tool for seeing fine details on prominent celestial objects, like the Moon. They're also good for identifying some more distant objects that cannot always be seen with the naked eye, like galaxies and star clusters. $260 at Amazon See at Celestron

Full disclosure: these binoculars are large and heavy, so they could cause issues if you're limited in space or don't have a tripod to keep them sturdy (more on this below). I find holding them close to the lenses furthest away from my eyes makes things much more manageable.

So, even if you invest in a cheaper and smaller pair of binoculars, you'll be surprised by how much they let you see in space.

3 A Portable Tripod Helps Keep Things Sturdy

I use my tripod much more than I thought I would. As well as using it to mount my iPhone for long-exposure shots of the cosmos, I also use it to keep my binoculars sturdy when I'm looking at the finer details of constellations, our neighboring galaxies, or open star clusters.

Before you buy a tripod, though, heed this word of warning: most cameras and binoculars use a standard quarter-inch screw thread for mounting, but some require an adapter. Luckily, many camera and binocular kits come with said adapter, but it's definitely worth checking first.

My Victiv Tripod has retractable legs and extends to a height of 74 inches (I'm tall, so this is really useful), all while being sturdy enough to stay still when there's a breeze.

4 Bring a Device With an Astronomy App

I try to avoid looking at my phone while stargazing, as it can take up to another hour for our eyes to re-adapt to the dark. However, sometimes, it's useful to have a stargazing app to hand so that you can quickly double-check exactly what it is you're looking at. Just make sure you reduce the backlight on your screen, and try to minimize the length of time you look at it.

I enjoy using SkySafari (available on Android and Apple), as the app can take you to an object you type in the search bar, making finding objects a whole lot easier.

5 Red Light Torches Are Better Than Phone Torches

My red light torch has been a revelation. Red light minimizes pupil dilation, as it has little effect on the retina's light-sensitive cells. This means I can check my planisphere, set up my tripod, and reach for my flask of coffee in the dark without dazing my dark-adapted eyes.

HinsGEAR Red Flashlight LEDs The HinsGEAR LED Red Flashlights are useful for nighttime activities. They help you see things without adversely affecting eyes in the way that a phone torch might do, and they tend to have less impact on nocturnal animals than other types of light. $9 at Amazon

What's more, since many nocturnal animals can't see red light, it's a great tool for spotting nighttime creatures without startling them. I bought these cheap HinsGear LED torches (two-pack, 1 x AA battery required per torch), and they do the trick nicely.

6 Use a Green Laser to Point Things Out

Laser pointers are a handy tool to have if you spend a lot of time with a stargazing buddy or at star parties, as they let you easily show someone else what you're looking at. Whether you spot a satellite passing overhead or want to point out your favorite constellation, laser pens can make life much easier.

Most laser pens that are Class 2 or below will be good enough for this purpose, and ones with a green beam will stand out more against the night sky.

In some countries, including the US and UK, laser pointers are regulated. There are often rules concerning a laser pointer's power, where it can be used, what it can be shined on, and whether it must be equipped with safety features. For these reasons, I haven't recommended a specific brand or product in this article. Check the local laws wherever you are before using one of these powerful devices, and never shine a laser directly into someone's eye or at an animal.

7 Warm Clothes and Accessories Are Essential

It goes without saying that stargazing can sometimes be a chilly hobby, especially if you're enthusiastic enough to brave the winter elements. What's more, for many of us, winter stargazing is the most fun, as the sky is darker and the nights are longer, so wrapping up warm will make a huge difference to your enjoyment. In short, layer up!

Here are some other items I recommend you get hold of as the winter approaches:

Fingerless gloves will keep your hands warm while allowing you the dexterity needed to use your phone, tighten a tripod knob, or press the shutter on your camera. You don't need to spend a fortune—some cheap SATINIOR unisex winter mittens are all you need.

Consider investing in some HotHand hand warmers, which the company says can provide up to ten hours of heat.

Grab a blanket to go over your knees if you're stargazing sitting down, though this can take up a lot of space in your stargazing backpack!

8 Have a Flask of Coffee

My 2L Stainless King Thermos flask keeps just the right amount of coffee nice and hot to get me through a night of stargazing. It's easy to pour in the dark, and so far (touch wood), it hasn't leaked.

Thermos 2.0 L Stainless King Beverage Bottle The Thermos Stainless King flask is the ideal vessel for keeping your drinks hot for up to 24 hours. The lid doubles as a handy serving cup, and the twist and pour mechanism makes pouring your next drink even easier. See at Thermos

9 Stargaze in Comfort With a Foldable Chair

While a cheap camping chair will certainly make life a lot easier if you're stargazing in an open field (and don't want to lie on the grass!), you might consider buying a reclining POEPORE chair, as it will save you from straining your neck and make your whole experience much comfier.

POEPORE Reclining Camping Chair $70 $90 Save $20 The POEPORE Reclining Camping Chair is the perfect chair for stargazing without straining your neck. With a foot rest, cooler bag, cotton cushion, and cup holder, it's ideal for many outdoor activities. $70 at Amazon

10 A Travel Pillow Will Prevent Neck Ache

If you have enough room left in your bag, treat yourself to even more stargazing luxury by investing in a travel pillow—the type you see people using on long-haul flights. There's no need to break the bank to save your neck—there are many on the market that cost less than $10, including this memory foam travel pillow from SAIREIDER.

Once you've compiled your stargazing kit, check the Moon's phases, get as far away from city lights as possible, and enjoy your night under the sky!