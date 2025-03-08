While Spring isn't usually the period we associate with major game releases, this March is filled with an excellent variety of games. Whether you're a fan of racing, sports, or more traditional adventure games, March has something in store for you.

14 Wreckfest 2

Destruction on Four Wheels

Release Date March 20, 2025 (Early Access) Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Wreckfest 2 is the long-awaited follow-up to the well-received 2014 Wreckfest, a game that you can also play on mobile and handhelds. While your main objective in the game changes depending on whether you're racing, in a derby, or in multiplayer, the core gameplay stays the same: wreck everyone else's vehicle before they wreck you. The sequel takes adrenaline-pumping destruction to a whole new level with a revamped physics simulation engine, more customization, and a new and improved career mode.

13 Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Step Into the World of the Iconic Manga and Anime

Release Date March 21, 2025 Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S

Bleach is a long-running manga and anime series that's no stranger to video games—we've seen numerous games set in its universe in the past. However, other than the brief inclusion of a few iconic Bleach characters in Jump Force and the mobile title Bleach: Immortal Soul, we haven't seen much from the franchise in a while. It's great to see that the manga is making a proper return with Bleach: Rebirth of Souls.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls's storyline ties into the main narrative, as it revisits Ichigo's early adventures. The main focus is on the satisfying hack-and-slash combat paired with gorgeous modern anime graphics, so there's a good chance you'll enjoy this game even if you've never read or seen Bleach before.

12 Rise of the Rōnin

Samurai Vengeance in Changing Japan

Release Date March 11, 2025 Platforms PC, PS5

Rise of the Rōnin is an open-world RPG set in a turbulent time in Japan—the Bakumatsu period that marks the end of the Tokugawa shogunate. You play as a rōnin, a masterless samurai, in a world filled with political turmoil and intense combat. The game shines with its atmosphere and fluid combat, effectively conveying the honor and struggle of a true samurai. Although it's in a different time period, Rise of the Rōnin is still the perfect game to fill the gap while waiting for a Ghosts of Tsushima sequel.

11 Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune & Dunan Unification Wars

JRPG Classics Remastered for Modern Platforms

Release Date March 6, 2025 Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune & Dunan Unification Wars is a remastered collection of the '90s KONAMI classics Suikoden I and II. The bundle contains everything you'd expect from a remaster—improved visuals, more detailed sprites, improved sounds, and new on-screen effects. If you've never played a JRPG before, this is an excellent way to get started. These two games are often regarded as the best of the genre, thanks to their deep storytelling and engaging turn-based combat.

10 Age of Mythology: Retold

Command Gods in Mythological Warfare

Release Date March 4, 2025 Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Age of Mythology: Retold has been available on PC and Xbox Series X|S since September 4, 2024 (it's one of those Xbox games you probably haven't played but definitely should), but now it's coming out for the PlayStation 5 as well. This remaster of the classic real-time strategy Age of Mythology retains everything that made the original great and improves it with enhanced visuals and audio.

The game features playable gods from Greek, Norse, Egyptian, and Atlantean mythologies. It also includes a full-fledged campaign and engaging storytelling.

9 MLB The Show 25

Swing for the Fences in the Latest Baseball Game

Release Date March 18, 2025 Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch

MLB The Show 25 is the latest installment in Sony's annual baseball franchise. This year's entry includes the expected smaller tweaks like updated player rosters, better graphics, and other minor gameplay improvements. Additionally, the game introduces exciting new modes, such as Diamond Quest, a roguelike mode where players face high-stakes challenges to unlock exclusive rewards in a risk-and-reward environment. It's a must for fans of the game and sports in general.

8 WWE 2K25

Step Into the Ring for Unmatched Wrestling Action

Release Date March 14, 2025 Platforms PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

WWE 2K25 is the 25th WWE game, and it's shaping up to be one of the better ones. Wrestling fans are excited about the expansive roster of over 300 WWE Superstars and the chance to step outside the ring with The Island—a new semi-open world mode. You can explore its various districts, do quests, and dive into its storyline.

7 JDM: Japanese Drift Master

A New Way to Experience Japan’s Drift Culture

Release Date March 26, 2025 Platforms PC

Good racing games are scarce, and drifting-focused games with licensed cars are even rarer. So, I'm happy to report that we’re getting a unique and much-needed entry into the drifting genre with JDM: Japanese Drift Master.

This is an open-world game that promises to capture the essence of Japan's iconic drift culture. Considering the breathtaking color palette, especially during nighttime drift sequences, it's likely the closest we'll get to a game that looks like the classic movie The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.