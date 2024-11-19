The Google Home app has aimed to be Google's one-stop-shop for all smart home stuff, but the experience used to be pretty broken out. Now, with a new update, all Nest cams as early as 2015 can now be used in the Google Home app.

Google has announced that its Home app will now support all Nest cameras, including the Nest Cam IQ Indoor, Nest Cam IQ Outdoor, and the Nest Hub Max. With this update, you now don't need to switch between the Nest and Google Home apps. Instead, the only spot you need to keep track of all your cameras will be the Google Home app.

With this integration, you can access all camera features and video history directly within the Google Home app. This includes live streaming, event and timeline views, camera settings, and more. Additionally, you can now view your Nest cameras on a wider range of devices, such as phones, tablets, TVs, and even the web.

It's been a long way to get here. Google has been slowly moving towards adding more and more of its Nest devices to the Google Home app. With this update, in theory, you should be fully covered as far as cameras go. The ultimate goal is evidently to eventually retire the Nest app, and while we don't know when that will happen yet, we're certainly getting closer to that point.

The update also brings new features, such as the ability to quickly view live streams from all Nest cameras in the Favorites tab, and the integration of Nest Hub Max's built-in camera. Users can also create powerful automations that integrate their Nest cameras with other devices, like automatically turning on lights when the doorbell rings.

The rollout of this update is currently in Public Preview mode, with users of Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Outdoor receiving prompts in both the Nest and Google Home apps to transfer their devices. Nest Hub Max users enrolled in the Public Preview can also now control and manage their camera in the Home app.

Source: Google