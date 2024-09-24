Alienware has expanded its line of professional-grade gaming peripherals with the launch of the Alienware Pro Headset. It's primarily built for gaming, but it can also be a great pair of Bluetooth headphones and a headset for video and audio calls.

The standout feature of the Alienware Pro Headset is its ability to seamlessly transition between a low-latency PC gaming headset using a 2.4GHz wireless connection, and regular Bluetooth headphones for mobile devices. This dual functionality, coupled with its long battery life, makes the Pro Headset suitable for both intense gaming sessions and everyday audio enjoyment. Additionally, The low-latency mode minimizes audio lag for competitive gaming. The Alienware Pro Headset has 50mm graphene-coated drivers, which gives better directional audio. It also has a Hybrid Active Noise Cancelation and a dual-microphone system to keep communication clear in any environment.

Comfort was also a priority since these headphones are designed with esports players in mind, who wear headsets for long periods. The Pro Headset's graphene drivers are lightweight and have soft memory foam leatherette earcups and a simple design that doesn't stand out as a "gaming headset" when used outside or in a crowded environment.

You'll be able to customize the headset with Alienware Command Center 6.4, which offers access to game-specific profiles, themes, AlienFX lighting, macros, and more. Connectivity options include USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, and 2.4GHz for versatility across PC, mobile, and console gaming. Battery life is rated up to 70 hours (over 2.4GHz with ANC off) or 75 hours (over Bluetooth with ANC off).

The headset can also give a clearer 360-degree soundscape, which is great for pinpointing enemy locations in video games and listening to music with spatial audio. Aside from its gaming capability, the Pro Headset comes with a "Transparency Mode" that lets them hear what's happening in their surroundings while enjoying the audio.

The Alienware Pro Headset will be available at Dell's online store and third-party retailers for $229.99. The official release date is set for October 8, 2024.

Source: Alienware