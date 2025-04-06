Summary
- This 27-inch Alienware 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor is pricey at $899.99 but provides a luxurious high pixel density.
- The new Alienware monitor's design is sleek, space-efficient, easy to manipulate, and has a cool dark blue hue.
- The AW2725Q is highly performant for a 4K monitor at 240 Hz, but doesn't have DisplayPort 2.1 to natively support it.
If $899.99 for a 27-inch monitor shocks your senses, don’t worry, I felt the same. However, I began singing a very different tune after using the Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED (AW2725Q) thanks to the boon its immense pixel density has on both gaming and general computing.
Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED (AW2725Q)
A 27-inch 4K gaming monitor with a QD-OLED screen and a pixel density of 166 PPI. It features HDR and Dolby Vision, supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, and uses AI to help reduce burn in.
- Stunning high pixel density
- Impressive 4K 240 Hz performance
- Space-efficient design
- Pretty dim
- No DisplayPort 2.1 support
- No black or white color options
Price and Availability
The Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED (AW2725Q) is a gaming monitor that retails for $899.99.
Included in the box are three six-foot connection cables: DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and USB-A to USB-B 5Gbps. There’s also a microfiber cloth and power cable.
Specifications
- Resolution
- 3840 x 2160 (4K)
- Screen Size
- 27 inches
- Brand
- Alienware (Dell)
- Max. Refresh Rate
- 240 Hz
- Response Time
- .03 ms
- Panel
- QD-OLED
- Pixel Density
- 166 PPI
- Adjustable Stand
- Yes (Tilt, Pivot, Height, Swivel)
- Brightness (Nits)
- 250 nits (SDR), 1,000 ni