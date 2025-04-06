Summary This 27-inch Alienware 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor is pricey at $899.99 but provides a luxurious high pixel density.

The new Alienware monitor's design is sleek, space-efficient, easy to manipulate, and has a cool dark blue hue.

The AW2725Q is highly performant for a 4K monitor at 240 Hz, but doesn't have DisplayPort 2.1 to natively support it.

If $899.99 for a 27-inch monitor shocks your senses, don’t worry, I felt the same. However, I began singing a very different tune after using the Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED (AW2725Q) thanks to the boon its immense pixel density has on both gaming and general computing.

Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED (AW2725Q) 8 / 10 A 27-inch 4K gaming monitor with a QD-OLED screen and a pixel density of 166 PPI. It features HDR and Dolby Vision, supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, and uses AI to help reduce burn in. Pros & Cons Stunning high pixel density

Impressive 4K 240 Hz performance

Space-efficient design Pretty dim

No DisplayPort 2.1 support

No black or white color options $899.99 at Dell

Price and Availability

The Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED (AW2725Q) is a gaming monitor that retails for $899.99.

Included in the box are three six-foot connection cables: DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and USB-A to USB-B 5Gbps. There’s also a microfiber cloth and power cable.