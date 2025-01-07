Dell has unveiled the Alienware 16 Area-51 and 18 Area-51 gaming laptops, featuring advanced cooling systems and premium designs. Both models boast improved sound and visuals with Dolby Vision and Atmos support, as well as customizable lighting and power settings through the Alienware Command Center software.

Both laptops have the Alienware Cryo-Tech Cooling system, which includes a special cryo-chamber to boost airflow, and they use advanced thermal material to keep the graphics cool. They also have redesigned edges to make them more comfortable to use. Both laptops come in a Liquid Teal color and have a sturdy anodized aluminum design. They use a unique hinge that makes it look sleek and seamless.

Both laptops support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for sound and visuals, as well as a four-speaker setup for immersive audio. They come with the Alienware Command Center software for managing games, customizing lighting, and adjusting power settings. Storage options are the same for both, ranging from 1TB to 12TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSDs, and neither has a built-in optical drive, but they can connect to external USB DVD/RW drives.

The big difference is that the Alienware 16 has a 16-inch QHD+ screen that refreshes at 240Hz with a quick 3ms response time. It covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, reaches 500 nits of brightness, and includes ComfortView Plus and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. Its size is 21.60mm tall in the front and 28.5mm at the back, 365mm wide, and 290mm deep, weighing a maximum of 3.45 kg.

On the other hand, the Alienware 18 comes with an 18-inch QHD+ display that refreshes at 300Hz, a 3ms response time, and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage. It has the same brightness and technology as the 16-inch model. Its dimensions are 24.32mm tall in the front, 30.5mm at the back, 410mm wide, and 320mm deep, weighing up to 4.46 kg.

Both laptops have high-quality audio, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, and Bluetooth 5.4 for networking. The Alienware 18 also has a faster Intel Killer E3100 2.5G Ethernet network card and a Killer E5000 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port for wired connections. For external connections, both models have a global headset jack, a full-sized SD card slot, three USB Type-A 3.2 ports (two that operate at 5Gbps), two Thunderbolt 5 ports (which depend on the GPU choice), and an HDMI 2.1 port.

The 18 isn't much better than the 16 in terms of hardware. While some pieces are clearly better, that doesn't mean users should pick the 18 over the 16. Dell hasn't provided any price points or a release date, but there doesn't seem to be much to justify the 18-inch model except the larger screen.

The official website should have both laptops when they're ready to pre-order or purchase.

Source: Dell