Alexa isn’t just about weather updates and alarms, she’s got a few secrets up her sleeve. From cheeky comebacks to hidden games, these unexpected commands will make you see your smart assistant in a whole new light.

22 "Alexa, Heads or Tails?"

Studio Romantic / Shutterstock

Feeling indecisive? If you want a quick way to settle minor decisions in your home and don’t want to dig for a real coin, Alexa has your back with a digital coin toss. This is also a quick way to settle any disputes with the kids or help you choose who goes first in a game or activity.

21 "Alexa, What Sound Does an ___ Make?"

You can ask Alexa to mimic the sound of any living creature. Kids love it, but you might even find yourself grinning. Her accuracy is pretty good, and now you can find out what the fox really says.

20 "Alexa, What Is the Meaning of Life?"

Okay, I’ve asked this one a good five times now, and each time Alexa has given me different answers each time. They all range from cheeky pop culture references to more surprisingly thoughtful takes. It may even change your perspective on existential questions.

19 "Alexa, Flatter Me"

Need a little ego boost? When you ask Alexa to flatter you, she delivers charming compliments that feel surprisingly sincere (I mean as sincere as a bot can get anyway). It’s a playful way to brighten your mood—no strings attached.

18 "Alexa, Meow"

Tim Brookes / How-To Geek

This one’s fun if you’ve got cats. Ask Alexa to meow, and you’ll get a series of feline sounds that will leave your cat entertained (or infuriated). Mine started to look under the bed for another cat. Of course, she didn’t find anything.

17 "Alexa, Roast Me"

This is one of my favorites, and even managed to have the whole house giggling. You only need a decent sense of humor. Perhaps if you’ve got people over, you can turn it into a fun moment by having Alexa roast you, and maybe even have everyone take their turn asking.

16 "Alexa, Open the Magic Door"

This is also another one of my favorites. If you’ve ever done those choose-your-own-adventure experiences, it’s sort of like that. "The Magic Door" skill takes you through a series of interactive stories where you decide what happens next. It’s a fun escape from reality and a fun one for the kids.

15 "Alexa, What Can I Make With [Ingredient]?"

Ben Lovejoy / How-To Geek

Want to try some new recipes but can’t be bothered to browse to find one? Tell Alexa what’s in your fridge, and she’ll suggest recipes that you can try based on the ingredients you already have. It’s perfect for reducing food waste and getting a little creative. Now, if only she would help me slice up my veggies…

14 "Alexa, Ask the Wine Guru"

If you drink wine, Alexa’s Wine Guru skill offers pro recommendations based on what you’re eating. Pairing wine with your meal doesn’t have to be complicated and— there’s no need to go to a wine tasting. Alexa also has tons of other skills like this.

13 "Alexa, How Many Calories Are In...?"

If you like tracking your calorie intake, Alexa can help. You can ask her for calorie counts on common foods, and she’ll respond with quick, accurate info. A great tool to help you maintain or reach your diet goals.

12 "Alexa, Open Guided Meditation"

Katie Rees / How-to-Geek

If you need to unwind, you can try Alexa’s guided meditation. It includes a calming voice and light music, helping you feel relaxed in minutes. There are five-minute sessions and longer ones as well. If you prefer meditation apps, there are tons of free options available outside of Alexa.

11 "Alexa, Tell Me a Fact to Blow My Mind"

Alexa has helped me learn lots of new things thanks to her huge library of information. From science to history, the assistant is packed with random facts that you can learn every day. She’s also perfect for breaking awkward silences.

10 "Alexa, Beatbox"

Sure, Alexa can play music—but did you know she can beatbox too? It’s a fun one to ask her to beatbox, at least once.

9 "Alexa, Open Pikachu Talk"

If you ask Alexa to open Pikachu Talk it will respond with “Pika!” sounds, which is quite nostalgic for longtime Pokémon fans. I admit, I just found out Pikachu is a mouse.

8 "Alexa, Calculate Pi to 100 digits"

This one is for the Math geeks. Alexa will enthusiastically list the digits of pi, reading up to 100 decimal places, which can be both impressive and slightly overwhelming for anyone fascinated by numbers. Though Alexa can't actually calculate mathematical operations, at least not until she's integrated with AI, she can list them off based on her memory.

7 "Alexa, Start the Song Quiz"

Think you know your music? Alexa’s Song Quiz puts your knowledge to the test. Compete with friends or go solo, guessing song titles and artists across different generations and genres. It’s a playful way to rediscover old favorites and have fun.

6 "Alexa, Roll a Dice"

This command can be pretty handy. If you’re playing a game and don’t have a physical dice, you can ask Alexa to roll a dice. If you need more than one dice or a different type of dice, you can ask Alexa to customize e.g., "Alexa, roll 20-sided dice", which is great for games like Dungeons & Dragons.

5 "Alexa, Send a Hug"

This one is another of my favorites and a really fun way to stay connected with a loved one who has an Alexa-enabled device. You can ask Alexa to send a virtual hug, and she will give you a list of names that Alexa can send a virtual hug to. As long as the person has an Alexa-enabled device, their name should show up. She will then confirm the recipient before sending the hug.

4 "Alexa, Make Me a Sandwich"

Okay, this one is quite funny. Here’s a tip: Ask her to make you a sandwich twice.

3 "Alexa, Sing a Lullaby"

Did you know Alexa can sing? Alexa’s lullabies are gentle and calming, perfect for helping little ones drift off. It’s like having a bedtime assistant who never gets tired of singing the same song. A really good trick if you’ve got young kids.