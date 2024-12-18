Smart speakers are useful all year round, but even more so at Christmas. Alexa tricks and routines can make life a little easier or more magical, and keep the kids entertained while you get on with all of your other Christmas tasks.

1 Ask Alexa How Many Days Until Christmas

One of the simplest but most effective holiday tricks you can do with Alexa is to ask how many days there are until Christmas. As you might expect, Alexa will respond by telling you the number of days left until the big day.

However, that's not where things end. After Alexa has told you how many days until Christmas, you'll get a message from Santa himself. Each day the message is different. For example, today Santa told us that Mrs. Clause had put the mistletoe up.

My kids absolutely love this and ask Alexa how many days until Christmas every day so they can hear the latest Santa update.

2 Create a Routine to Turn On Your Christmas Lights

Combine Alexa with a compatible smart plug, and you can turn on your Christmas lights with just your voice. The best part is that you can create a routine that's triggered by a phrase of your choosing, so you can pick something festive to say that will light up your tree as if by magic.

In past years I've used every phrase I can think of from the fairly obvious "Alexa, it's Christmas!" to the slightly unwieldy "Alexa, it's the most wonderful time of the year!" to trigger the lights. This year I've gone for "Alexa, jingle bells," as it's easy for the kids to remember and they love turning the lights on and off by asking Alexa.

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

First of all, you'll need a smart plug that's been paired with Alexa. Once you've got this set up, you're ready to create your Christmas lights routine.

Open the Alexa app and tap "More" at the bottom of the screen. Select "Routines." Tap the "+" (plus) button in the top right of the screen.

Close

Tap "Add an Event" and select "Voice." Enter the phrase you want to say to turn on the lights, such as "Merry Christmas." Tap "Next" to save your phrase.