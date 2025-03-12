Apple AirTag (4 Pack) $65 $99 Save $34 Need more AirTags? You can pair up to 16 AirTags with a single Apple ID account. Buy on Amazon

AirTags are everyone's favorite trackers for a reason. But you can't just have one of them. If you're in need of tracking several things you own, you might want to hop on this deal now before it's gone.

Apple's four-pack of AirTags can usually be had for just $99.99, but right now, you can have it for a measly $64.49. That's $35 off the usual asking price, or just shy of 40% discount, to get four units of Apple's trackers.

AirTags use the Find My network to allow you to check where your valuables are. Find My, in case you don't know, uses other Apple devices to relay their location—in places where everyone, or almost everyone, owns at least an iPhone, this makes for a surprisingly reliable mesh network. So the advantages of having multiple AirTags are manifold. You can put them on your keys, wallet, luggage, and even on your vehicle. When traveling, AirTags in suitcases provide real-time location updates, bypassing potential airline tracking issues. For families, attaching AirTags to children's belongings adds a layer of safety in crowded areas. Additionally, having multiple AirTags allows for the tracking of items in different locations, such as home, car, and office. I could go on all day, really.

Related How Do AirTags Work and Are They Right for You? AirTags are great for finding lost items, but there are limits to their utility.

This is not the first time you can snag this four-pack of AirTags at this price, as it has gone down in price a few times. However, it has never been lower than this. While it might still go further down in the future, if you happen to need reliable tracking for your belongings, this deal already gets pretty good.

Make sure to grab it on Amazon now. Be sure to hop on it now while you can, though—we don't know how long this deal will last, so you better take advantage of it.