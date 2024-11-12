Key Takeaways The headband connectors can cause communication issues in AirPods Max due to vulnerability to corrosion and dirt.

You can remove the headband to clean the connectors with isopropyl alcohol to potentially fix the problem.

Do not attempt the cleaning procedure if AirPods Max are covered under warranty - return them for repair instead.

Almost exactly three years after I put them on for the first time, my AirPods Max just died. Not even a factory reset worked, but there was one hail-Mary left before opening my wallet for a new pair of cans: cleaning my headband connectors.

The Headband Connectors Cause Issues

The metal headband of the AirPods Max is more than just an unintended way to leave a permanent divot on my bald head. It's also how the two earcups communicate with each other. Each AirPods Max cup is effectively its own device, so they need to sync and communicate. The problem is that the connectors at either end of the headband are seemingly vulnerable to corrosion and dirt, which can eventually prevent the cups from talking to each other.

So, one potential solution is to remove the headband, clean the connectors, and then put them all back together hoping that this was the issue.

If your AirPods Max is still covered under any sort of warranty, DO NOT attempt the following procedure. Return them for a warranty repair or replacement instead.

How To Remove the Headband

In order to remove the headband, you will need a SIM-puller tool. One should have come with your smartphone. This is the tool used to open the SIM tray of a phone. I don't recommend using a sharp object like a needle, as this can damage your headphones. In a pinch, a paperclip with the right diameter might work, but a SIM puller is the best option.

First, put your AirPods Max down on its back like this.

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek

Now, remove the ear cushions. They are magnetically attached, so you only need to pull on them with moderate force, no tools required.

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek

At the top of each ear cup, you'll see a small hole below where the headband enters the cup. Insert the SIM removal tool, and gently push it in until you feel a click and the headband pops out. Repeat this for the other cup.

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek

Now we're ready to clean the headband contacts.

Cleaning the Headband Connectors

On each end of the headband, you'll see a connector like this with metal contacts.

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek

Clean both sides of the contact using isopropyl alcohol. I used isopropyl alcohol wipes. Make sure you get any accumulated gunk or corrosion off the contacts. The alcohol should evaporate almost instantly, but you can wait a few minutes to be sure.

Replacing the Headband

Now that you've cleaned the contacts, you can put the headband back the way it was. Insert the tip of the headband into the cup as far as it will go, then gently turn the cup left and right until the headband tip goes in all the way. You should hear a firm click and the connection should be as solid as it was before you removed the headband. Repeat this for the other cup.

Testing Your AirPods Max

Now you can test the AirPods Max again. If you're lucky, they should work right away. If they don't, press and hold both the noise control button and the digital crown until the indicator light flashes amber and then white.

If it doesn't flash at all, charge the headphones. If it flashes amber, but not white, let the battery run down naturally, put it back in its case, charge it, and try again. That last process worked for me.

If your AirPods Max is still dead and unresponsive after this, it's time to take it in for an assessment, at which point you'll have to decide whether it's worth repairing or simply replacing with something else.