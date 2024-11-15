Key Takeaways With the H2 chip, the new AirPods 4 with ANC offer the same fancy features that were previously available on the AirPods Pro, like a Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, and more.

However, features like pro-grade noise cancelation and the "Hearing Health" experience are available exclusively on the AirPods Pro 2.

The AirPods Pro 2 cost $70 more than the AirPods 4 with ANC, but you should shop around for a discount from non-Apple retailers.

With the AirPods 4, Apple has bridged the gap between Pro and non-Pro AirPods. The new earbuds offer active noise cancelation and Transparency Mode, among other features. So how do they actually compare with the AirPods Pro 2? Let's find out.

AirPods 4 Are Lighter and Smaller

Apple

A key difference that immediately sets the AirPods 4 apart from the AirPods Pro is its design. The AirPods 4 (like its predecessor) have an open design, so unlike the Pro version, they don't have silicon ear tips. To some people, the absence of silicon ear tips makes the AirPods 4 a better, more comfortable choice. However, I prefer the AirPods Pro for the snug and secure fit, especially during workout or cycling sessions.

Regarding dimensions and weight, the AirPods 4 are noticeably smaller and lighter than the AirPods Pro. This is also true for the AirPods 4's charging case, which is about 17% shorter in width and 31% lighter than the Pro version.

Dan Helyer / How-To Geek

Another difference is the absence of the reset button on the AirPods 4's charging case. While the AirPods Pro have a physical button at the back, the AirPods 4 has a capacitive button on the front (which supports multiple tap combinations). Even the LED status indicator is a bit more discreet since it isn't as visible as that on the AirPods Pro. The metallic hinge on the back is standard on both devices, though.

Last but not least, both the AirPods models share the same IP54 dust and water resistance rating (for earbuds and charging cases alike).

Both AirPods Feature Apple’s H2 Chip

Apple

Even though both the devices feature custom high-excursion Apple drivers and high dynamic range amplifiers, the AirPods Pro 2 sound better in the ear. That is not to say that the AirPods 4 aren't any good. In fact, they are among the best-sounding open-ear earbuds on the market.

Both earbuds provide active noise cancelation (as long as you opt for the AirPods 4 with ANC model, which costs $50 more than the base AirPods 4). This prevents environmental sounds from entering the ear canal.

However, the AirPods Pro 2 are up to twice as good at canceling ambient sounds as the AirPods 4 (with ANC), as they include silicon ear tips that seal the ear canal and increase passive cancelation. At the same time, the open design of the AirPods 4 lets in more noise.

Thanks to the H2 headphone chip, features like Transparency Mode and Voice Isolation are common on both earbuds. Like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods 4 also offer Adaptive Audio abilities, which include Adaptive Noise Control, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume.

In addition, the AirPods also provide personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, an adaptive equalizer, and a vent system for pressure equalization. A relatively new feature called Siri Interactions lets you nod your head yes or shake it no when Siri asks about answering an incoming phone call or text message.

AirPods Pro 2 Can Double as a Clinical-Grade Hearing Aid

Apple

While the vast majority of features are available on both AirPods, Apple has reserved some for the Pro models. These include Loud Sound Reduction, a hearing test for personalizing the listening experience, and a clinical-grade Hearing Aid capability; together, Apple calls them the "Hearing Health" experience.

Sensors, Microphones, and Connectivity

The AirPods 4 come with a force sensor, allowing you to control the media playback, answer a call, or talk to Siri using different press/hold combinations. However, two-year-old AirPods Pro have a touch sensor on their stem, which allows changing the volume without reaching out for your iPhone.

Apple

Automatic ear detection is standard on both devices. The AirPods Pro 2 feature a skin-detection sensor (considered more reliable), whereas the AirPods 4 have an optical sensor (more prone to false detections). Other sensors include motion-detecting and speech-detecting accelerometers, which enable head-tracking and voice recognition.

For those concerned about call quality, the AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro have a similar microphone setup, described as "dual beamforming microphones." The earbuds also have secondary microphones to adjust the intensity of noise cancelation. Like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods 4 rely on Bluetooth v5.3 for stable connectivity.

AirPods 4 Feature a Find My Speaker but Lacks Precision Finding

Apple

The AirPods Pro were the first Apple earbuds with a speaker on the charging case. Although the speaker doesn't do much, it chimes when you plug in the charging case or rings to locate the AirPods (via the Find My app). Fortunately, the AirPods 4 also have the same Find My speaker next to the USB-C port charging port.

However, the AirPods 4 lack the U1 ultrawideband chip that enables Precision Finding on the Pro version. The feature makes finding your AirPods way easier than playing sound or following the directions in the Find My app, especially when it's stuck in the gaps on a sofa, kept under a pillow, or in a different room altogether.

AirPods Pro Offer More Listening Time

Kris Wouk / How-To Geek

So far, AirPods 4 have compared favorably in this comparison. However, when it comes to battery life, they are no match for the AirPods Pro. The AirPods 4 are rated to last up to four hours with noise cancelation and up to five hours without the feature, which increases to 20 and 30 hours, respectively, with the charging case.

In comparison, the AirPods Pro can provide up to 50% more play time, as it is rated to last up to six hours with noise cancelation, which can go up to 30 hours with the charging case.

Both support fast charging, where five minutes in the case provides up to one hour of listening time.

Which AirPods Have Wireless Charging?

Apple

You can charge the AirPods 4 (with ANC) wirelessly via an Apple Watch or Qi-certified charger, or using USB-C.

The AirPods Pro 2 (both the USB-C and the Lightning version) take things up a notch by adding support for MagSafe Charging.

AirPods 4 (With ANC) Are $70 Cheaper Than AirPods Pro

Apple

If you go by the official pricing on Apple's website, the AirPods 4 (with ANC) cost $179.00, while the AirPods Pro 2 cost $249.00, implying that you'd have to pay a $70 premium for the Pro version.

However, with a bit of digging, you can find both the AirPods at a discounted price, especially via third-party retailers. A quick Google search tells me that the AirPods Pro 2 are currently available at $189.99 on Amazon (24% less than the original price).

At a discounted price, the AirPods Pro 2 are a no-brainer, especially since they offer better sound quality and noise cancelation, along with the new Loud Sound Reduction feature and better battery life. However, if you prefer open-ear AirPods, you can't go wrong with the AirPods 4 (with ANC).