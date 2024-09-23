Key Takeaways The new AirPods 4 (ANC) come with several improvements, including better sound quality, Apple's H2 audio chip, and features like noise cancelation and Voice Isolation.

Launched in 2021, the AirPods 3 offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking and up to five hours of listening time on a single charge.

While the regular AirPods 4 cost $129, the AirPods 4 (ANC) are priced at $179, which is similar to the launch price of the AirPods 3.

The AirPods 3 are a decent pair of earbuds, especially for their price. However, they lacked one key feature - noise cancelation. With the AirPods 4, Apple not only provides noise cancelation but also adds a couple of Pro-tier qualities, making the latest-generation earbuds a fantastic upgrade. Here's why.

AirPods 4 (ANC) Cost the Same as AirPods 3

To make things a bit confusing, Apple has launched two new AirPods 4 models. The regular AirPods 4 cost $129 but don't feature any form of noise cancelation. The $179 AirPods 4 (ANC), on the other hand, sport premium features like active noise cancelation, Transparency Mode, Conversation Awareness, and so on.

The $179 AirPods 3 aren't available on Apple's official website anymore, but you can still get them at third-party retailers. Given that the AirPods 4 (ANC) cost the same as the AirPods 3 at launch, we'll compare these two versions in this article for the sake of keeping things simple and tell you whether the new version offers better value and functionality at the same price or whether you're better off with the old ones.

AirPods 4 (ANC) Are Smaller and Lighter

Back in 2021, Apple revamped the regular AirPods with slightly smaller yet familiar esthetics. The AirPods 4 (ANC) are built on the same design language, except they're more compact.

Compared with the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 (ANC) are slightly (but noticeably) smaller. Both pairs of earbuds weigh the same (0.15oz).

Interestingly, both AirPods 4 models come with the smallest charging case the company has ever built. While it is almost as tall, the charging case is significantly less wide and ever so slightly thinner than that of the AirPods 3.

The new charging case (with the ANC version) is 3.21g lighter than the previous one. Another key difference is the omission of the physical button. The charging case now recognizes double taps near the LED light on the front. To initiate Bluetooth pairing, users can double-tap once, while to reset the device, users must double-tap thrice.

Last but not least, you get a better IP54 dust, sweat, and water resistance rating on the AirPods 4 than the IPX4 rating on the AirPods 3.

Apple's H2 Chip Unlocks Pro-Grade Features

While both the AirPods 3 and the AirPods 4 feature an open design, i.e., they don't come with silicon ear tips, there are a host of features that set them apart. The AirPods 4 models have an entirely new acoustic architecture with a low-distortion driver and a high dynamic range amplifier for delivering better sound quality than the AirPods 3.

Thanks to the H2 chip (first introduced with the AirPods Pro 2), the AirPods 4 (ANC) gets all the premium features like active noise cancelation, a Transparency Mode, and Conversation Awareness.

The earbuds can now adjust the sound levels based on the ambient noise level (through a feature called Adaptive Audio). They also get Voice Isolation, a microphone mode that accentuates the user's voice and filters out the background noises to improve call quality.

Instead of a skin-detection sensor on the AirPods 3, you get an optical in-ear sensor on the AirPods 4. With the latest version, Apple has switched to Bluetooth v5.3 instead of v5.0. Another feature missing on the AirPods 3—a vent system for pressure equalization—is now a part of the AirPods 4.

Moreover, the AirPods 4 don't just sound better but provide most of the Pro-grade features that one gets with the AirPods Pro 2.

AirPods 3 Offer Better Battery Life

While the AirPods 4 have it all working their way, it's the battery life that lets them down. According to Apple, the AirPods 3 can provide up to six hours of listening time on a single charge, while the AirPods 4 (ANC) can last only up to four hours. The AirPods 4, without noise cancelation, can last up to five hours.

When it comes to carrying additional backup, the AirPods 3's charging case provides up to 30 hours of listening time. The AirPods 4 (ANC) charging case, on the other hand, maxes out at 20 hours, while the one without ANC matches 30 hours.

All modes of AirPods can provide up to one hour of listening time by spending just five minutes in the charging case.

Introducing Siri Interactions

Although the feature has been around for some time (on the AirPods Pro 2), Siri interactions are a welcome addition to the AirPods 4.

Essentially, the feature lets you nod your head yes or shake it no when Siri asks whether you want to answer a call or hear a message. The feature comes in handy, especially if both your hands are occupied, or you're in a crowded place (like an elevator or a subway) and don't want to interact with Siri verbally.

AirPods 4’s Case Gets Wireless Charging (And a Find My Speaker)

Apple

The AirPods 3 came with two charging cases: the regular case with a Lightning connector and the MagSafe Charging case for wireless charging.

With the regular AirPods 4 (without ANC), you get a USB-C charging case, while the ANC version adds support for wireless charging via an Apple Watch charger or Qi-certified chargers.

In addition, the $179 AirPods 4 now features a tiny Find My speaker on the case. If you lose the case, you can ping the speaker and locate it, provided it is within Bluetooth of a Find My device.

Which One Should You Choose?

Clearly, the AirPods 4 come with plenty of upgrades over their predecessor, making them a worthwhile upgrade. However, whether the features matter to you is the real question. If you already own the AirPods 3 and you aren't concerned about noise cancelation, hold off from upgrading to the AirPods 4 (ANC).

You can, however, get the regular AirPods 4 for better battery life (given that your AirPods battery would have aged with time).

If you're confused between the two new models, go with the AirPods 4 (ANC), and you won't be disappointed. For $179, you get improved audio quality, AirPods Pro-like noise cancelation and transparency features, wireless charging, and a Find My speaker.

If you're looking for cheaper earbuds, get the AirPods 4. For $129, the earbuds offer improved sound quality, support Voice Isolation, a more advanced H2 chip, and ship in a smaller, lighter charging case.