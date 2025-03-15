Summary AI traffic cameras are becoming widespread, detecting violations like texting or not wearing seat belts.

Location determines enforcement methods, with some countries automating citations while others involve human officers.

AI cameras can improve road safety by catching distracted drivers, but data security, accuracy, and bias concerns remain.

Think you can sneak a quick text or drive without buckling up? AI traffic cameras may have other plans. These high-tech cameras are popping up everywhere, and they're no longer only looking for speeders. They can detect way more than you think.

Big Brother on the Highway

AI-powered traffic cameras are popping up all over the place, and they’re doing a lot more than just catching speeders. These cameras can tell if you're texting, not wearing a seat belt, or breaking other traffic laws.

One of the biggest players in this space is an Australian company called Acusensus, and their "Heads Up" system is already in use in multiple countries, including the United States.

As you drive past, the camera snaps a high-resolution photo of your car. These images capture the license plate, front seats, and “driver behavior.” Then, AI software analyzes the image to detect violations, like if you’re holding a phone or riding without a seat belt.

Acusensus Heads-Up Acusensus heads-up system snapshot of a passenger not wearing a seatbelt.

The system doesn’t issue tickets right away. Instead, it assigns a “confidence level.” This is basically a guess at how sure the AI is that you broke the rules. If the confidence is high enough, the flagged image goes to a human officer, who makes the final call.

If they decide you are breaking the law, you get a ticket. If not, the image is deleted.

Different Countries, Different Rules

Even though the game is essentially the same, your location determines how the laws are enforced. Some countries let the AI do most of the work. Some require a human officer to step in.

In the U.K. and Australia, AI traffic cameras work a lot like speed and red-light cameras. If the system flags you for texting while driving or not wearing a seat belt, your ticket just shows up in the mail. They seem to be pretty effective, too. In Queensland alone, a short trial caught 15,000 drivers using their phones and over 2,200 without seat belts. The Queensland government also reported that fatalities involving crashes have been reduced by 7.1% since integrating these AI cameras.

The rules are a bit different in the U.S., though. Here, the AI cameras alert nearby officers, who then decide whether to pull you over right away. They can still mail you (the registered owner of the vehicle) a citation, though. So don’t think you can just get away. The important note is that there’s still the human factor involved. Citations aren’t 100% automated (yet).

Minnesota, Georgia, North Carolina, and Arkansas are the first states to adopt this new technology. In Minnesota, over 100 tickets have been issued since the beginning of February. They’re hoping for major improvements in the long run.

AI Cameras On the Road Can Be a Good Thing

AI cameras are catching way more distracted drivers than human officers ever could. The idea is that being constantly surveilled (and the constant risk of getting a citation) might actually make people think twice before picking up their phones while driving. There are thousands of fatalities due to distracted driving every year. It’s obvious that something needs to change.

Another benefit is that these cameras can help keep traffic moving. Cops are alerted in real-time to driving infractions and can decide to pull you over, but they can also just send you a citation in the mail after reviewing the flagged images. If there’s a lot of highway congestion, this may be a good alternative.

They’re also starting to flag illegally parked cars in bus lanes. So even if you’re parking illegally, you may still get busted.

How Much AI Policing is Too Much?



AI traffic cameras have a lot of potential in making roads safer, but who’s controlling all that data, and is it actually secure? These cameras scan every car that passes, and while officials say non-violating images get deleted, there’s no universal rule on how long the data sticks around. In 2023, there were over 32,000 cyberattacks on U.S. government agencies. It’s not crazy to wonder if these systems could become a new target.

Then there’s the issue of accuracy. AI isn’t perfect, and mistakes happen. A blurry photo or a weird angle could lead to a false positive. There has already been a case where 3,800 drivers were mistakenly ticketed. How hard is it to challenge an AI-issued fine in court? I'm not sure, but the inconvenience is still there.

Then there’s machine bias. AI systems have been known to show biases, so will some groups end up being flagged more than others? How are these issues addressed to keep things even across the board?

And what about the laws? Different countries (and different U.S. states) handle AI enforcement differently. I mentioned this earlier, but some require a human officer to review flagged violations, while others let AI-generated tickets go out automatically.

That’s a lot of question marks. The big question, though, is how much AI policing is too much? It will be interesting to see where this goes over the next couple of decades.

These new AI traffic cameras can make roads much safer, but they also turn every drive into a surveillance session. Like it or not, these cameras are getting installed. Maybe they'll make people think twice before picking up their phone while driving. Maybe they'll just lead to more debates about privacy and automation in law.

Hopefully both.