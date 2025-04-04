AI is only as "smart" as the information it's given, and we've seen the downsides of the majority of that information being crawled from the internet. But what happens when AI comes across articles that are intentionally fake? Well, more of the same.

It's no mystery that there's a lot of false information on the internet for AI to feed on. Like, a lot. However, not all of this false information is being presented as true facts. Publications such as The Onion specialize in writing satire and intentionally ridiculous fake articles. On April Fools' Day, the internet is flooded with even more of this type of content, and that presents a problem for AI.

Journalist Ben Black wrote a story on April Fools' Day in 2020 about Cwmbran, his town in South Wales, setting a Guinness World Record for having the most roundabouts per square kilometer. Ben added a disclaimer later that day to clarify the story was a joke, but it didn't stop another publication from picking it up as a news story. Despite trying to get the story pulled, the article is still available online today.

Skip ahead five years to April Fools' Day 2025 and Ben takes to Google to search for his old story. Lo and behold, he finds his joke being passed off by Google's AI Overview as a true fact, quoting made-up calculations from a made-up resident of the town.