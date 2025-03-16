Summary The AMD RX 9070 XT offers better value than the NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti because it costs less while being almost as fast, and because FSR 4 is a fantastic upgrade over FSR 3, offering better image quality than DLSS 3 upscaling.

RTX 50 GPUs bring minimal performance gains compared to the previous generation while sporting higher prices and suffering from multiple issues.

The RX 9070 XT is a substantial upgrade from my RTX 3070, boasting about 80% higher gaming performance and bumping the amount of memory from 8GB to 16GB.

After more than four years, it's time to retire my trusty RTX 3070. But instead of upgrading to yet another NVIDIA GPU, like I have been doing for the past decade, I've ordered myself an AMD RX 9070 XT.

It's not a decision I took lightly, but in the end there are multiple reasons that AMD's next generation of graphics cards ticked the boxes. Price plays a bit role, but so does availability and the presence of hardware problems. Perhaps most positive, though, is AMD's comeback as a company who can once again rival NVIDIA.

The RX 9070 XT Offers More Value Than the RTX 5070 Ti

Looking at their MSRPs, the RX 9070 XT packs more value than the RTX 5070 Ti, the card I had my sights on initially. The difference in non-ray tracing gaming performance is less than 10%, with NVIDIA's card being about 15% faster in ray tracing, but the AMD card is 20% more affordable.

Even when I take into account street prices, the RX 9070 XT still provides more value. Here in Europe, I managed to score an RX 9070 XT for €810, which is 17% over the EU MSRP (€689). On the flip side, the most affordable RTX 5070 Ti would cost me about €1120, 27% above its €884 EU MSRP and €320 or 28% higher than what I paid for my RX 9070 XT. I don't know about you, but that deal isn't very attractive to me.

AMD

The situation in the US is better but far from perfect. You can find a few RX 9070 XT MSRP listings, but those will most likely stay out of stock. If we're looking realistically, an RX 9070 XT will cost you about $730 unless you live near a Micro Center.

On the other hand, if we disregard the RTX 5070 Ti MSRP and Micro Center listings, you'd have to pay at least $900 for an RTX 5070 Ti, which is almost $200 higher than the RX 9070 XT's price and, personally, not worth the slim performance bump you're getting with the RTX 5070 Ti.

The RTX 50 Series Barely Offers Improvements Over the 40 Series

I had been planning to replace my aging RTX 3070 for a while now. Late last year, I decided to wait instead of getting an RTX 4080 Super to see what the RTX 50 series will bring and whether AMD will have an answer with its RDNA 4 architecture. In the worst case, I could snag myself a used RTX 4080 for less than €1,000, right?

NVIDIA

And oh boy, was I disappointed with NVIDIA. Not only did the RTX 50 series, aside from the RTX 5090, bring disappointing performance uplifts over the previous generation, but the cards are somehow even more expensive. The RTX 5070 Ti costs almost as much as what you'd have to pay for the RTX 4080 Super in late 2024 while boasting zero performance uplift. The only upgrade you're getting is DLSS Multi-Frame Generation, which I have zero interest in.

Due to the RTX 50 pricing being so bad, I can't even get a used RTX 4080/4080 Super at a reasonable price. Used cards are listed for more than 1,000 euros here, which is bonkers.

Conversely, the RX 9070 XT brings a massive performance bump over the RX 7800 XT, the card it replaces (technically, it replaces the 7700XT, but the RX 7800 XT should've carried the 7700 moniker). You're getting a 36% performance bump without ray tracing, with more than 40% uplift when you enable ray tracing effects. That's a generational uplift I'm satisfied with.

AMD's FSR 4 Upscaling Can Finally Compete With DLSS

I'll be honest here: If FSR 4 were a disappointment and noticeably worse than DLSS 3 upscaling, I'd have a long think about upgrading to an RTX 5070 Ti. I'm using a 3440x1440 ultrawide monitor, and while I mostly stream games to my ASUS ROG Ally, upscaling is a must when I game on the ultrawide. And FSR 3 and older versions of the upscaler absolutely demolish image quality.

AMD

Fizzling and blurry image, temporal artifacts, poor texture clarity, immense issues with resolving fine detail such as foliage—the list goes on. Due to its tiny screen, I'm okay with FSR 3 and older versions when running games on my ROG Ally. But on a large monitor, these issues completely ruin the experience.

Luckily, FRS 4 is a massive win for AMD. The company finally released a machine learning-based upscaler that trumps DLSS 3, which is praiseworthy. Sure, FSR 4 is still a tad behind DLSS 4 upscaling, but I'm willing to accept small compromises to the clarity of textures and image stability if I'm paying almost a third less than what I'd pay for an NVIDIA GPU.

The RX 9070 XT Is a Great Upgrade From My Aging RTX 3070

Compared to my RTX 3070, the RX 9070 XT offers more than 60% higher performance in ray tracing titles and about 80% better performance in rasterization. I'll gladly take these improvements, thank you very much.

Lucas Gouveia / Justin Duino / How-To Geek

But the most important upgrade is going from, nowadays quite anemic, 8GB of video memory to 16GB. The RTX 3070 is still a very capable card, even for 1440p gaming. But its limited memory buffer means that, even if the card's got enough raw horsepower for high or ultra settings, you must compromise by lowering the quality of textures, shadows, and other memory-intensive options to reach acceptable performance.

While I can technically play some games with ray tracing, enabling ray tracing effects usually works well for about a few minutes before the memory buffer overflows and the game turns into a slideshow.

I Want to Avoid NVIDIA's 50-Series Issues

The RX 9070 XT comes with two or three tried-and-true 8-pin power connectors, depending on the model. However, NVIDIA decided to keep the 16-pin 12VHPWR connector for its RTX 50 GPUs. The new connector, 12V-2x6, is a minor revision that solves zero issues plaguing the 12VHPWR.