In the world of speed, there is one nameplate that consistently sets the benchmark for performance. Since its inception, every sports car has thrived to reach the level of success that the Porsche 911 has garnered itself. However, not everyone can afford such a premium sports car.

If you’re looking for similar levels of pace at a fraction of the price, the only place to go is the used market. There are plenty of fantastic sports cars out there capable of keeping pace with the legendary 911. Even better is the fact that there are some that are actually pretty damn affordable thanks to generous amounts of depreciation.

Scouring the used market, we’ve found ten models that can keep up with the Porsche 911 Carrera. Using the 2025 Carrera’s top speed of 183 miles per hour as a benchmark, these ten models would stay level with, if not overtake, the beautifully crafted German sports car.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including Edmunds and TopSpeed. Models have been ranked in ascending order based on their top speed.

10 2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Top Speed: 183 MPH

Chevrolet Front 3/4 action shot of a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

The stereotype around American muscle cars is that they're only good in a straight line. This is a stereotype that the folks at Chevrolet have been fighting for decades with the Camaro. The ZL1 in particular was a weapon meant to carve up corners, and it's more fun than the Shelby GT500 it was built to rival. The average list price of one currently sits at $37,734.

Performance Specifications

Engine 6.2-Liter Supercharged V-8 Transmission 6-Speed Manual or 6-Speed Automatic Horsepower 580 HP Torque 556 LB-FT Driveline RWD 0-60 MPH 3.8 Seconds Top Speed 183 MPH

When talking about pure performance, American cars are sometimes unfairly left out of the conversation. The ZL1 demands attention though, not only having fantastic specs on paper, but proven speed around a track. It managed a time of 7:41.27 around the Nürburgring, which is five hundredths of a second slower than the 2010 911 Turbo S.

9 2012 Maserati GranTurismo S

Top Speed:183 MPH

Maserati Front 3/4 shot of a 2009 Maserati GranTurismo S parked in front of a mountain range.

While some Italian sports cars prefer to draw you in with thoughtful, artistic lines, with bodywork that feels as though it was thought up by master artists rather than engineers, the GranTurismo takes a different approach. It appeals to the child in us, in the same way that a hot wheels might. It also can be grabbed for a reasonable price, averaging $28,209 on the used market.

Performance Specifications

Engine 4.7-Liter Naturally Aspirated V-8 Transmission 6-Speed Automatic Horsepower 440 HP Torque 490 LB-FT Driveline RWD 0-60 MPH 4.5 Seconds Top Speed 183 MPH

While its looks might suggest that it is looser than the average Italian supercar, it features some of the smartest performance technology of the era. Even better is the fantastically-crafted Ferrari engine that sits up front, roaring as you hurtle down straights at ridiculous speeds.

8 2014 Jaguar F-Type V-8 S

Top Speed: 186 MPH

Jaguar Front 3/4 action shot of a 2015 Jaguar F-Type R speeding out a tunnel.

Jaguar's reputation seems to constantly be in turmoil, and because of that they often get overlooked when they shouldn't. The perfect example of this is the F-Type, the spiritual successor to the legendary E-Type. The V-8 S in particular is an absolute machine, and can be picked up for around $29,555.

Performance Specifications

Engine 5.0-Liter Supercharged V-8 Transmission 8-Speed Automatic Horsepower 495 HP Torque 460 LB-FT Driveline RWD 0-60 MPH 3.6 Seconds Top Speed 186 MPH

The F-Type is smaller than you'd expect, which isn't neccesarily a bad thing. It's light and nimble and the 500 horsepower its screaming, supercharged engine produces goes a long way. This is possibly the last purist Jaguar we'll get for a long while.

7 2005 Chevrolet Corvette Z51

Top Speed: 186 MPH

Front 3/4 shot of a red 2005 Chevrolet Corvette parked on a corner

The Corvette has been around for a long time, and since its inception it has been a cheap way to humble supercar drivers. This was the first of the C6 generation of the American sports car. While the C6 Z06, which launched in 2006, was faster, the Z51 is half the price at $22,987 on the used market.

Performance Specifications

Engine 6.0-Liter Naturally Aspirated V-8 Transmission 6-Speed Manual Horsepower 400 HP Torque 400 LB-FT Driveline RWD 0-60 MPH 4.3 Seconds Top Speed 186 MPH

While every new generation of the Corvette tends to change just about everything about the outgoing model, the C6 felt like progression rather than going back to the drawing board. The Z51 package includes a tuaghter suspension tune, larger brakes, shorter ratios on the six-speed, and a transmission cooler.

6 2005 Aston Martin DB9

Top Speed: 186 Horsepower

Aston Martin Front 3/4 action shot of a 2007 Aston Martin DB9

When you think of some of the world's most legendary grand tourers, its hard not to include the DB9 in the conversation. It oozes class in a way that only an Aston Martin can, with body work that easily still turns heads to this day. It is a classic in the making and if you were thinking of buying one, we'd suggest doing it now while the average price still sits at around $40,602.

Performance Specifications

Engine 6.0-Liter Naturally Aspirated V-12 Transmission 6-Speed Automatic Horsepower 450 HP Torque 420 LB-FT Driveline RWD 0-60 MPH 4.8 Seconds Top Speed 186 MPH

The DB9 is massively quick, there is no denying, easily capable of keeping up with a plethora of modern supercars. However, more important on the Aston is the theatrical performance it puts on for you when you put your foot down. Between the orchestra of the V-12 and the squeal of the tires, you'll find there are few places you'd rather be than behind the wheel.

5 2016 Audi S8 Plus

Top Speed: 190 MPH

Audi Front 3/4 shot of a 2016 Audi S8 Plus parked on a track

The Germans realized a long time ago that they were just as good at making muscle cars as American automakers. However, they focused more on dark and mysterious saloons with the attitude of the kind of evil mastermind you'd see in a film. This perfectly sums up the S8, a fantastic sedan that you can pick up for an average price of $35,535.

Performance Specifications

Engine 4.0-Liter Twin-Turbocharged V-8 Transmission 8-Speed Automatic Horsepower 605 HP Torque 553 LB-FT Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 3.3 Seconds Top Speed 190 MPH

A sub-three second zero to sixty time is mind-boggling, even in today's world of electric drag racers. In 2016 Audi unleashed the S8 Plus, squeezing another 85 horsepower out of the already insane S8. This made it easily one of the quickest cars in a straight line of its time.

4 2013 BMW M5

Top Speed: 190 MPH

BMW Front 3/4 action shot of a blue 2013 BMW M5

The BMW M5 wasn't always a hulking 5,000+ pound behemoth. It used to be a lot more lithe and sporty. One of the greatest modern M5s is the F10 generation. From the previous E60, BMW made the M5 both more enjoyable as a daily driver and more focused when it came to performance. They currently list for an average price of $29,588.

Performance Specifications

Engine 4.4-Liter Twin-Turbocharged V-8 Transmission 7-Speed Automatic Horsepower 560 HP Torque 500 LB-FT Driveline RWD 0-60 MPH 3.7 Seconds Top Speed 190 MPH

While some might have missed the spooling of the V-10 from the E60 generation M5, it's hard to argue with the performance that the twin-turbo V-8 delivers. While not quite as quick as the Audi S8 off the line, it could certainly keep up around the track.

3 2017 Alfa Romeo Guilia Quadrifoglio

Top Speed: 191 HP

Alfa Romeo Front 3/4 shot of a red 2017 Alfa Romeo Guilia Quadrifoglio parked in front of a vineyard

Much like many other Alfa Romeos, the Giulia Quadrifoglio suffers from ridiculous rates of depreciation. For used buyers, this is a dream though, with the average price of a 2017 model currently sitting at $35,777. This is an absolute bargain, as the Alfa is one of the most raucous super saloons that money can buy.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.9-Liter Twin-Turbocharged V-6 Transmission 8-Speed Automatic Horsepower 505 HP Torque 443 LB-FT Driveline RWD 0-60 MPH 3.6 Seconds Top Speed 191 MPH

Under the hood of the Quadrifoglio you'll find a master stroke of Italian engineering. Alfa essentially chopped two cylinders off of a Ferrari V-8 and threw some superchargers on it and somehow created something beautiful. We could see ourselves choosing this over an M3 or C63.

2 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

Top Speed: 191 MPH

Cadillac Top 3/4 view of a 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

Before we had the CT5-V Blackwing, we had the CTS-V. It might not look as impressive as some of its European competitors, but it is equally unhinged, and in a uniquely red, white, and blue way. Along with being incredibly quick, it is also a masterclass in comfort. Used models list for an average of $34,486.

Performance Specifications

Engine 6.2-Liter Supercharged V-8 Transmission 6-Speed Manual or 6-Speed Automatic Horsepower 556 HP Torque 551 LB-FT Driveline RWD 0-60 MPH 4.1 Seconds Top Speed 191 MPH

The 2011 CTS-V muscles it's way around with a loud and raunchy V-8, which devours gas at a ridiculous rate. Look past this, though and it is the perfect way to ride in style. If you accidentally turn off the main road on to a race track, you needn't fear either, because it is equally at home eating European sedans for breakfast.

1 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

Top Speed: 203 MPH

Dodge Front 3/4 action shot of a green 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

For as long as it has been around, the SRT Hellcat badge has been one of the most desirable things in the world of American muscle. This fantastic coupe features a retro design that calls back to a simpler time, with a roaring engine that will easily bring a grown man to tears. This is the most expensive model on our list, with an average price of $46,800 on the used market.

Performance Specifications

Engine 6.2-Liter Supercharged V-8 Transmission 8-Speed Automatic Horsepower 707 HP Torque 650 LB-FT Driveline RWD 0-60 MPH 3.6 Seconds Top Speed 199 MPH

While it might not beat a modern 911 Carrera around a racetrack, the Hellcat would definitely give it a run for its money in a straight line. This is thanks to the ungodly amount of power that it's whining supercharged V-8 produces. This is a model that we'll definitely miss going into the era of electrification.