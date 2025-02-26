When you’re a buyer on a budget, there are a seemingly endless number of things that you have to consider when looking for a new car. Small crossovers, however, seem to tick a lot of boxes, delivering practicality, comfort, and affordable running costs, all at a price that is bearable.

Small crossovers are some of the most popular vehicles on the road, and for good reason. For those that simply want more interior space and ground clearance than a sedan, they easily get the job done. There are also a lot of options out there that keep the savings rolling by being super affordable to keep running.

We’ve found ten small crossovers that deliver on their practicality promises with spacious interiors for both passengers and cargo. These ten crossovers also feature running costs that are well below average for their segments. We outline how much you can expect to pay in maintenance as well as how much interior room you and your passengers will have.

In compiling this article, we have cross-referenced information for vehicle reliability, maintenance, and pricing from sources like TopSpeed, J.D. Power, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, RepairPal, CarEdge, and Consumer Reports to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible. Please note that we have ranked the following models in descending order, with the most affordable model holding the number one spot.

10 2025 MINI Countryman

Maintenance Costs Over Ten Years: $7,630

Mini Front 3/4 shot of a 2024 Mini Countryman

While MINI is traditionally known for making, well, mini cars, the Countryman extends the brand's lineup into the compact crossover segment. This small luxury SUV comes packed with technology and plenty of comfort features, with some very distinct elements that remind you what brand of car you're driving.

Ownership Costs

Despite existing within the luxury segment, the Mini Countryman isn't a particularly expensive car to keep in good condition. Along with offering complimentary maintenance for three years or 36,000 miles, maintenance costs are generally low for its segment.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $880 (RepairPal)

$880 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $7,630 (CarEdge)

$7,630 (CarEdge) Recalls: 3

3 Worst Countryman Year To Buy Used: 2012

Interior Dimensions

Front Row Headroom 40.7 Inches Front Row Legroom 40.4 Inches Second Row Headroom 37.4 Inches Second Row Legroom 37 Inches Cargo Capacity Behind Second Row 25 Cubic Feet

9 2025 Mazda CX-30

Maintenance Costs Over Ten Years: $7,600

Mazda Front 3/4 shot of a 2020 Mazda CX-30

Mazda has put significant effort into upscaling their brand, aiming to be somewhat of an entry-level luxury option. The CX-30 demonstrates how successful they've been with this approach. With premium styling inside and out and plenty of features for the money you pay, it really does offer tons of value.

Ownership Costs

Mazda may be moving up in the world, but the cost of owning one of their vehicles has stayed pretty stagnant, which is fantastic. The CX-30, in particular, costs much less than the average SUV to maintain. The only downside is that Mazda doesn't offer any complimentary maintenance as it stands.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: N/A (RepairPal)

N/A (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $7,600 (CarEdge)

$7,600 (CarEdge) Recalls: 0

0 Worst CX-30 Year To Buy Used: 2021

Interior Dimensions

Front Row Headroom 38.1 Inches Front Row Legroom 41.7 Inches Second Row Headroom 38.3 Inches Second Row Legroom 36.3 Inches Cargo Capacity Behind Second Row 20.2 Cubic Feet

8 2025 Nissan Kicks

Maintenance Costs Over Ten Years: $7,569

Nissan Front 3/4 shot of a 2025 Nissan Kicks

Nissan has completely revitalized the Kicks for the 2025 model year, with it entering a brand-new generation. Despite all the changes, it hasn't abandoned its fun personality, which made it such an attractive option in the past. It has matured, though, becoming more refined and more comfortable.

Reliability

Nissan may not necessarily always be associated with low running costs, but the Kicks proves that the brand still has some offerings for those on a budget. Part of its ideology is that it keeps things affordable, which is why maintenance costs are so low. Nissan also offers complimentary maintenance for the first two years or 24,000 miles.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: N/A (RepairPal)

N/A (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $7,569 (CarEdge)

$7,569 (CarEdge) Recalls: 1

1 Worst Kicks Year To Buy Used: 2019

Interior Dimensions

Front Row Headroom 39.7 Inches Front Row Legroom 42.7 Inches Second Row Headroom 38.5 Inches Second Row Legroom 34.5 Inches Cargo Capacity Behind Second Row 30 Cubic Feet

7 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander

Maintenance Costs Over Ten Years: $7,519

Mitsubishi Front 3/4 shot of a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi's presence in North America is not what it once was, but the Outlander easily keeps the brand alive on its own. It has been refreshed for 2025, with updated styling and a plethora of new features. It is also the only 2025 compact crossover to come standard with three rows of seats.

Ownership Costs

While the Mitsubishi name doesn't carry a ton of clout on its own, the Outlander stands out as an affordable option that doesn't cost a lot to keep running. Along with a two-year, 24,000-mile complimentary maintenance plan, the Japanese brand also offers the longest powertrain warranty in North America at 10 years or 100,000 miles.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $519 (RepairPal)

$519 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $7,519 (CarEdge)

$7,519 (CarEdge) Recalls: 0

0 Worst Outlander Year To Buy Used: 2015

Interior Dimensions

Front Row Headroom 40.6 Inches Front Row Legroom 41.7 Inches Second Row Headroom 39.1 Inches Second Row Legroom 39.9 Inches Third Row Headroom 34.5 Inches Third Row Legroom 18.7 Inches Cargo Capacity Behind Second Row 30.6 Cubic Feet

6 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Maintenance Costs Over Ten Years: $7,404