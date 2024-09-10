Adobe just unveiled some updates it’s cooking for Adobe Premiere Pro 25 and After Effects 25. The upcoming releases of the two video editing tools are due later in October, and Adobe is trying to drum up hype in anticipation of IBC 2024, which is right around the corner.

The new Premiere Pro on the beta channel has a new color management system. Reworking the color management in Premiere Pro has been a popular community request, and Adobe is delivering on it with a color management system that automatically converts the colors of a footage to a consistent scheme. Before this feature, you’d need Lookup Tables (or LUTs) to get consistent colors when importing footage. It only works with unprocessed video formats like RAW and LOG.

Adobe is also adding an intelligent “context-sensitive properties panel” to Premiere that allows editors to work with multiple clips simultaneously and speeds up their workflows. Plus, exporting ProRes formats is three times faster now.

Adobe After Effects 25 has an improved 3D workspace that plays better with 2D assets. For example, “Ultra-Realistic Shadows and Color Shadows” allow 3D objects to blend more seamlessly and realistically with 2D environments and backdrops. Adobe has also included support for Depth Maps. Depth mapping helps artists place 3D objects into 2D environments in a convincing way.

Sometimes, artists want to animate their 3D models in the animation software of choice and later import the same asset to After Effects for further processing. After Effects 25 will offer this support for embedded 3D animations. Artists can import models embedded with keyframe animations, skeletal rigs, or deformations. For motion designers, Adobe has added some 30 new animation presets to After Effects. The advanced context-aware Properties panel is available here too, featuring cameras and light controls.

Overall, After Effects 25 will be “4x faster than before” across the board.

Source: Adobe