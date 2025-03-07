This article is sponsored by Adobe. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-to Geek editorial staff.

As a forward-thinking creator, there's a good chance you're shaping your digital creations through the Adobe Photoshop app. Over 90% of the world’s creative professionals do so.

Now, this most used tool for digital art has landed in the Apple store. This means you have the power to create, collaborate, and edit anytime, anywhere using the Photoshop on iPhone app.

Imagine realizing your creative potential on your iPhone using the same Photoshop innovations that fuel your creativity on the desktop or tablet.

This groundbreaking launch empowers mobile creators like never before, as the Photoshop on iPhone app seamlessly integrates with Photoshop on the Web. Enjoy complete creative control without the need to switch between different apps.

Create, edit, and adapt to various platforms across devices: start on your iPhone when inspiration strikes, develop your ideas further on your tablet through new knowledge and old experiences; then finalize your vision on the office desktop. You can now do it all using the empowering and similar features of the Photoshop app.

Complete Creative Control On the Go

Enjoy complete creative control without the need to switch between different apps. Even the free Photoshop on iPhone app offers powerful layering and editing tools to edit, showcase, and create precisely without compromises.

Photoshop in its new mobile-friendly version has never been easier to learn and use, even for beginners, or creative legends.

If you like expanding your limits with enhanced control and precision, the affordable Photoshop on Mobile Premium plan unlocks exclusive features. It gives you access to the full Photoshop on the Web, enabling you to move from the phone to your browser to add details and nuances flawlessly on a larger screen.

Photoshop on the Web is also expanding access to the private beta of Live Co-editing making collaborating on creative projects easier than ever before.

Photoshop on iPhone: A Freemium Advanced Imaging Experience

The free version of the Photoshop iPhone app offers a comprehensive suite of tools and AI-powered features:

Access to nine precise selection tools like Lasso, Rectangle, Quick Select Brush, Adjust Selection, Ellipse, and Tap Select to remove, recolor, or replace part of an image. Use the seven most popular adjustment layers like Adjust Fill Layer, Generative Fill, and Adjustment Layers for an optimized selection and editing experience.

Create the next with empowering AI. Paint and retouch with Spot Heal. Get spectacular photorealistic results with Generative Fill. Enhance pictures with Generative Expand. Use Remove Tool and Clone Stamp to easily add, remove objects, and adjust images like a pro.

Detailed Layers and 27 blend modes, and the ability to create and edit masks for limitless creative potential.

Access to hundreds of thousands of free Adobe Stock assets. Pro-grade tools to generate images, add from Lightroom camera roll, and create new features.

Bring your cloud PSDs into Adobe Express and Adobe Fresco and even edit Adobe Lightroom photos in Photoshop on your iPhone.

Enjoy full-resolution editing: import and export images maintaining file fidelity and original image quality.

Photoshop on iPhone Premium: Create With Next-Level Innovations

If you're always exploring new ways to create the unseen and the next, the Photoshop Premium Mobile and Web subscription is designed to empower you with full access to Photoshop on the web and several professional cutting-edge tools:

Full access to Photoshop on the Web with complete control on the iPad and iPhone. Keep the creativity flowing as you move from your phone to the iPad, and to the desktop seamlessly.

100 GB of cloud storage, store your precious footage and large image files without a worry.

100 Generative Al credits per month, giving you access to premium Al tools.

Moreover, get the edge of advanced Photoshop features that include:

Selection tools such as Object Select, Adjust Selection, and Magic Wand.

AI-powered Generative Fill to create out-of-the-box images and content.

Content-Aware Fill Action for

Painting and Retouching tools like Spot Heal, Remove Tool, Lighten & Darken, and Clone Stamp.

Premium Layers like Advanced Blend Modes

Exclusive Adobe Fonts to enhance your original creations with distinct typography

Use a relevant font or font style and blend it with an image with the Text to Image tool

AI-powered Generative Expand tool to crop and resize images

Easily export and share PSDs, TIFFs, and JPGs with the Advanced Export tool.

Designed for professionals who set trends and unearth new creative horizons, the $7.99 per month Photoshop on iPhone Premium subscription is a no-brainer. Or get the better-value annual deal at $69.99 per year, 27% off on the month-to-month cost.

Photoshop for iPhone Unleash your creativity with the all-new, free Photoshop on iPhone photo editor app. With seamless integration with Photoshop on the Web, move between your iPhone and iPad or your desktop, thinking, editing, and giving the final shape to your creations. Enjoy a streamlined cross-platform editing experience. See at Adobe

Photoshop on the Web: The Big-Screen Specialist Enhanced

Since Photoshop on iPhone syncs seamlessly with Photoshop on the Web, the web app has been bumped up with even better imaging and editing tech. You can access it with your subscription to the new Photoshop Mobile and Web app, and also if you're an existing Photoshop-entitled user.

The addition of enhanced imaging capabilities for larger screens is driven by Adobe's vision to make the Photoshop on the Web app even easier to access, learn, and use as a collaborative platform.

Photoshop on Your Preferred Device

Adobe has made Photoshop easier to access than ever for creators of all skill levels, amateurs, or professionals. You can open and use Photoshop on most devices, thanks to Adobe's improved support for mid-tier and high-tier devices. With Photoshop on the Web, you can create stunning graphics in your browser.

More good news if you work on a Mac: Photoshop now works on most popular browsers, including your favorite Safari.

Use, Learn, and Collaborate Easily

If you're not already using Photoshop, fret not. Adobe has made the online version simple and intuitive with user-friendly features like its "Select and Do" Object-Based Editing V2 that enables easy selections.

And you have access to Photoshop's Web Learning Center, your go-to site for detailed user guides, and comprehensive tutorials. Moreover, Adobe Stock is now integrated with the web version. You can add high-quality free content directly to projects and get inspired to create better.

Adode has also expanded its Live Co-Editing Beta to Photoshop on the Web.

Whether you're an agency's creative head or running your design gig, you and your design team can now collaborate on Photoshop to discuss, review, edit designs, and finalize them from anywhere, anytime. It will speed up your creative process and be handy to integrate last-minute brainwaves before a big pitch

Enjoy Exclusive Features for Professional Edits

Photoshop on the Web also offers unique features, not available yet on the mobile version. These include Quick Actions for Background, Lighting, Film, Subject, and Effects. Plus filters like Camera RAW filter and Gaussian Blur empower you to enhance images precisely.

You also get advanced retouching options to remove distractions like people and can use tools like the Healing Brush, and Sponge. Enjoy painting tools like Paint Bucket, Gradient, and Smudge or design using shapes like Rectangle, Ellipse, Triangle, Polygon, and Line.

Use Layer Effects online to add a Stroke, Drop Shadow, Color Overlay, Outer Glow, Gradient Overlay, or Bevel and Emboss images.

Leverage the power of Generative AI to generate similar shots, backgrounds, and reference images at the speed of your imagination.

With Photoshop on the Web, you can export files seamlessly across platforms. Edit PSDs on your desktop, transfer them to Adobe Express, and bring them together in a lookbook on your iPhone, ready to share and market on Instagram or Pinterest.

Create and Go Places With Photoshop on Your iPhone

Undoubtedly, Photoshop on iPhone with seamless integration with Photoshop on the Web is designed to take mobile creation to the next level. Use the freemium version with advanced editing features or sign up for the premium account to scale the greater creative heights on the go.

At $5.80 per month with the annual $69.99 plan, Photoshop on iPhone is a no-brainer, especially if you're a designer, creator, vlogger, or photographer.