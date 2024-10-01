Adobe has announced the release of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2025, which bring photo and video editing improvements for modern times.

Photoshop and Premiere Elements are updated annually, offering more basic functionality than the full-featured apps included in the Creative Cloud subscriptions. Importantly, Adobe sells these apps as one-time purchases instead of a recurring subscription.

Photoshop and Premiere Elements have many new features for 2025, some of which use artificial intelligence, like object removal tools that allow you to simply brush over objects like trees, people, and more to remove them from your photos and seamlessly replace the background. Aside from the Remove tool and the Object Removal Guided Edit, the new AI-powered feature Depth Blur filter brings the depth of field to your shallow photos by letting you set an arbitrary focal point, focal range, and the amount of bokeh effect with precision.

Photoshop Elements 2025 finally lets you change the color of an object, like a vase. The app provides automatic selection tools to make this process easier, and all you need to do is choose what you'd like to change and pick a new color.

Adobe went one step further by letting you combine multiple images to create a whole new composition. For example, you could blend the subject from one photograph with the background from another while adding specific elements from other images.

There are new Quick Actions to "create a sense of camera motion," add animated sparkles, create a blinking heart, or animate a frame. Both apps pack new built-in textured photo backgrounds to create fun shareable works.

The new mobile companion app for Photoshop Elements 2025 is available in beta, offering a subset of features of its desktop counterpart. You can use it to create pattern overlays, apply edits such as crop, straighten, and background removal, quickly adjust light, color, and effects by dragging sliders and clicking options, share to social media apps with QR codes, etc.

On the video front, Photoshop Premiere 2025 brings a simplified timeline for faster editing. Your video tracks are now grouped separately from the audio tracks, which are also grouped, and you can lock individual tracks to prevent unwanted changes or mistakes. The new timeline makes for easier navigation and lets you access your most frequently used editing options under the new Quick Tools menu.

You'll find new title templates that allow you to change text alignment, size, direction, color, spacing, and more. And if you don't like these, you can now access free video title templates created by video pros on Adobe Stock, now available inside Premiere Elements. Also new: Color look-up tables (LTUs) that can change the look and feel of your footage with a click. You can choose from built-in presets or import your own LUTs for ultimate control.

As you play with color, you want to keep certain parts of your footage intact, like clouds or snow. Say hello to the new White Balance tool that does just that!

Moreover, the new color correction curves allow you to change color and brightness precisely. Lastly, exporting videos is easier with the ability to export a single clip to multiple destinations at once. You'll also notice a new media browser when importing and navigating clips.

Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2025 are available for macOS and Windows.

Your PC must use at least Intel's sixth-generation chip or an equivalent AMD processor with SSE4.2 support and 8GB of RAM, 64-bit versions of Windows 10 (version 22H2) or Windows 11 (version 23H2), and 9GB of available storage space. On the Mac front, you need a sixth-generation or newer Intel chip or the Apple silicon M1 or newer processor with at least 8GB of RAM and 10GB of available storage space. Both apps are fully optimized for Apple's M3 chip for the best performance.

You can download Photoshop Elements 2025 and Premiere Elements 2025 via Adobe's website. The apps require internet connectivity for product activation and to download additional content.

Source: Adobe