Summary Adding external storage to a Fire Stick makes it significantly more useful for playing media files, photos, and music.

Setting up external storage requires an OTG cable and a USB drive formatted to FAT32, with apps like NOVA Media Player or VLC for playback.

A Fire Stick can use external storage for either media or apps, but not both, and not all apps support being moved to external storage.

Got a Fire Stick that you don't use very much? That was me until I connected a USB flash drive to it, and now I use it pretty much every day for media content, photos, music, and more. And it was easy to set up, too.

How and Why I Use External Storage With My Fire Stick

I've owned a couple of Amazon Fire Sticks over the years. Although I like them, and they've got some useful extra features, they always end up hanging behind my TV, collecting dust rather than being fully used. Prime Video isn't my favorite streaming service and I often let my Amazon and other subscriptions expire, leaving me with just free apps to watch.

Looking for a way to make more use of my basic HD model, I considered setting up Plex on my Fire Stick. However, that was a little more hands-on than I wanted, so I settled instead for adding external storage. It made the device more useful than ever. I use mine for media files and content, but you can set it up for apps and games, too.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $40 $60 Save $20 The Fire TV Stick 4K Max brings you all of the quality improvements of the 4K but with the addition of upgraded hardware and faster and more reliable Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Buy on Amazon

Set Up an External Drive on a Fire Stick

To set up external storage on your Fire Stick, you need an OTG cable with a micro-USB plug and micro-USB and USB-A ports. I picked up a cheap one at random from Amazon—the Rii Micro USB Host OTG Adapter Cable, to be precise—and it works absolutely fine.

You also need some storage. A USB flash drive is better because it's much smaller, but you can use an external SSD or an SD card with adapter if you want.