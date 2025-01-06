Acer has announced new models in its Swift Go laptop line. This includes the standard and AI-powered versions, which will be released in 2025.

The Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 come with the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285H and Intel Arc graphics. They include built-in AI features that provide strong processing capabilities. Depending on the model, customers can choose between a 3K OLED or a 2K IPS touch display. Other features include WiFi 7, a 1440p QHD webcam with three microphones, and plenty of ports, all in a lightweight design.

There's also the Swift Go 16 AI and Swift Go 14 AI. These laptops use the latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, specifically the Ryzen 7 350 or Ryzen 7 340, which provide significant processing power and come with AMD Radeon 800M graphics.

You can choose from different screen options, including 3K OLED, 2K OLED, or 2K IPS touch displays in 16-inch and 14-inch sizes. The laptops feature a stylish new aluminum design with a unique dual arrow pattern. They are equipped with the latest ports and features, just like the regular versions of these models.

The Swift Go laptops, both standard and AI versions, are lightweight and thin, making them easy to carry and great for different work settings. They have long battery life, and the standard models can fold flat thanks to their 180-degree hinge. They offer two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD card slot.

The Acer Swift Go 16 AI is expected to be released in North America in April 2025, with a starting price of $949.99. The Swift Go 14 AI will be available in May 2025, starting at $899.99. The Swift Go 16 will be available in April for a base price of $949.99, and the Swift Go 14 will be available in May starting at $899.99. They should be available on the official website once preorders are open.

Source: Acer