Acer has announced the Revo Box AI. This compact desktop computer is a very powerful PC for being so small, but mostly for work.

The Revo Box AI is a small desktop PC, with a volume of 0.75 liters and a weight of 0.7 kg. It has Intel Core Ultra processors from Series 2 and Intel Arc graphics, with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. There's also DisplayPort 2.0, an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 4 Type-C connection, 4 USB Type-A, and two 2.5G Ethernet ports. It also comes with a wireless Elite 19 mouse and keyboard, giving you almost everything you need to get started using the computer.

We said one of the best Mini PCs of 2024 was the MINISFORUM UM890 Pro. It appears to have a few advantages over the Revo Box, like more options for upgrades with two M.2 2280 SSD slots. Still, some people might prefer the latest and greatest mobile chips from Intel. The 2.5G Ethernet port is especially useful for working as a NAS or media box.

This looks like a good PC for users who want a desktop that doesn't take up much room but still has enough power to get things done. With Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc graphics, it has a good mix of energy efficiency and performance, making it great for everyday computing and streaming videos. Just don't expect to play demanding games on those integrated graphics.

The RB102-LNL version is expected to be available in North America in the second quarter of the year, starting at $799.99. You'll be able to purchase it on Acer's official website and (presumably) third-party retailers.

Source: Acer